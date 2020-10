Send this page to someone via email

Ward 4 is on the city’s northwest side.

The ward remains unchanged after a review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Dundonald, Elk Point, Hampton Village, Massey Place, Mount Royal and Westview.

Troy Davies currently represents the ward and has been acclaimed.

