Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 10

Ward 10 is in Saskatoon’s northeast and includes some of the newer neighbourhoods in the city.

The ward boundaries have changed due to the review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission with Silverspring, the University Heights development area and the University of Saskatchewan lands — north development area all moving from Ward 10 to Ward 5.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Arbor Creek, Aspen Ridge, Erindale, Evergreen, University Heights SC, and Willowgrove.

The ward also includes the University of Saskatchewan lands — east management area.

Zach Jeffries has represented the ward since 2012.

Candidates

AJ Itterman

Has lived in Saskatoon for 26 years and is a small business owner.

Believes Saskatoon needs a new direction with strong voices and respected leaders that will guide the city forward.

Priorities include focusing on basic core services, more financial accountability and focusing on downtown safety.

Zach Jeffries Incumbent

Born and raised in Saskatoon and is a resident of Ward 10.

Local business owner providing communications and event coordination services.

Says he has the experience to push for real money saving initiatives at city hall to keep taxes in check.

Priorities include advocating for a new northeast leisure centre and fighting for proper traffic flow technology in Saskatoon.

Anjum Saeed

Is a civil engineer and certified project management professional.

Eighteen years of experience in urban planning, designing and construction.

Says he is aware of internal city government infrastructure and can play an effective role in its better governance and efficient future planning.