Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 1

Ward 1 encompasses areas north of the downtown core along with the University of Saskatchewan.

The ward remains unchanged after a review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: City Park, Hudson Bay Park, Kesley-Woodlawn, Mayfair, North Park, Richmond Heights, Sutherland and Forest Grove.

Also included Sutherland Industrial, U of S Lands — South Management Area and University of Saskatchewan Management Area.

Darren Hill has represented the ward since 2006.

Candidates

Kevin Boychuk

Local business owner who has lived in Ward 1 for 35 years.

Coached hockey, volleyball, soccer and baseball.

Firm believer in providing appropriate allocations to core neighbourhoods to maintain and revitalize them at a community level.

Married and the father of three children.

Aron Cory

Entrepreneur and scientist.

BSc in Agriculture from the University of Saskatchewan, an MSc from the Université de Montréal and a PhD in Plant Sciences from the University of Saskatchewan.

Priorities are to build stronger neighbourhoods, reduce wasteful spending, encourage economic development, invest in waste management infrastructure, and ensure elected officials are accountable by linking their pay to results.

Has lived in Sutherland since 2010, and previously lived in the City Park and Nutana.

Darren Hill Incumbent

Has been a city councillor for 14 years.

Is the second vice-president of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

Mandate is to have a responsive council committed to advancing Saskatoon into being a leader in environmental sustainability, cultural relations, and safe communities.

Resident of Ward 1 for more than 30 years.

Kyla Kitzul

Grew up in Montgomery and spent her early 20s residing in City Park.

Holds a B.A. with a double major in history and political studies.

Would bring a plan to council that would propose Spadina Crescent between Queen and Duke Street become a walking space on weekends and to bridge the gap between Ward 1 residents and CP Rail.

Is currently the manager of a chain restaurant.