Headline link
Politics

Saskatoon Ward 3 councillor David Kirton won’t seek re-election

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted March 12, 2024 12:36 pm
1 min read
Ward 3 councillor David Kirton was first elected in November, 2020. View image in full screen
Ward 3 councillor David Kirton was first elected in November, 2020. Slavo Kutas- Global News
Saskatoon’s Ward 3 councillor will not be running for re-election in November’s municipal campaign.

David Kirton said he made this decision with mixed emotions and after having numerous conversations with his family.

“I have had many deeply satisfying – and at times spirited – conversations at peoples’ doors, on the streets, on the phone and at City Hall. I have especially enjoyed working with and learning from the many diverse communities in Saskatoon,” Kirton said.

Kirton, who was elected in November 2020, also said it had been an honour to serve Ward 3.

“During that time, I have met many amazing people who are passionate about moving the city forward in a good way. Included among them are my colleagues, members of City Council and those in our administration who are just as passionate about this great city, and I have the utmost respect for all of them.”

Kirton said he’ll continue working for Saskatoon up until the election, but added he looks forward to spending more time with his family.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

