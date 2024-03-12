Saskatoon Ward 3 councillor David Kirton won’t seek re-election

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Ward 3 councillor will not be running for re-election in November’s municipal campaign.

David Kirton said he made this decision with mixed emotions and after having numerous conversations with his family.

“I have had many deeply satisfying – and at times spirited – conversations at peoples’ doors, on the streets, on the phone and at City Hall. I have especially enjoyed working with and learning from the many diverse communities in Saskatoon,” Kirton said.

Kirton, who was elected in November 2020, also said it had been an honour to serve Ward 3.

“During that time, I have met many amazing people who are passionate about moving the city forward in a good way. Included among them are my colleagues, members of City Council and those in our administration who are just as passionate about this great city, and I have the utmost respect for all of them.”

Kirton said he’ll continue working for Saskatoon up until the election, but added he looks forward to spending more time with his family.