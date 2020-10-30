Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 9

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ward 9 is one of two wards along the southern boundary of the city east of the South Saskatchewan River.

The ward boundaries have changed due to the review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission with Eastview moving from Ward 7 to Ward 9.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Eastview, Lakeridge, Lakeview, Lakewood SC, Nutana SC and Rosewood.

Bev Dubois has represented the ward since 2016.

Candidates

Bev Dubois Incumbent

Born and raised in Saskatoon and a University of Saskatchewan graduate.

Formerly represented Ward 10 for three terms before losing in 2012.

Has held board positions with a number of organizations.

Story continues below advertisement

Says she is fiscally responsible, votes for lower taxes and is focused on core services, safety, and economic development.

Carla Shabaga

Has lived in Saskatoon for over 35 years.

University of Saskatchewan graduate with a degree in biochemistry.

Is currently a business development specialist.

Says her plan is to focus on core services with judicious spending of the tax dollars that support those services.