Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Politics

Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 6

By David Giles Global News
A look at Ward 6 in the 2020 Saskatoon municipal election.
A look at Ward 6 in the 2020 Saskatoon municipal election. City of Saskatoon / Supplied

Ward 6 includes the downtown core and neighbourhoods to the east of the river.

The ward boundaries have changed due to the review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission with the addition of Brevoort Park.

No neighbourhoods were removed.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Brevoort Park, Buena Vista, Grosvenor Park, Haultain, Holiston, Nutana and Varsity View.

Cynthia Block has represented the ward since 2016.

Candidates

Cynthia Block Incumbent

Has lived in Ward 6 for 25 years.

University of Saskatchewan graduate and has a background in media and communications.

Wants evidence and data to drive decision-making at city hall.

Priority issues include basic infrastructure, economic and environmental sustainability, reconciliation and fulfilling the vision for downtown as a vibrant, safe and welcoming neighbourhood.

 

Lee Kormish

Studied statistics, with a minor in business at the universities of Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Has worked for a larger retail change for 14 years, the last seven in management.

Involved in the soccer community and worked in the media for Canada Soccer and FIFA World Cups.

Priorities included relocating and expand the Lighthouse, a zero per cent property tax increase and supporting a downtown entertainment centre with no arena tax.

 

Jonathan (Jon) Naylor

Was president of Varsity View-Grosvenor Community Association for four years.

Veterinarian and is presently an instructor at Saskatchewan Polytechnic.

Priorities including holding property tax increase to the rate of inflation, building a safe inter-connected cycle path network and providing green home renovation grants.

