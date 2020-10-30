Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 2

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 2 runs along the west side of the South Saskatchewan River to the southern boundary of the city.

The ward remains unchanged after a review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Caswell Hill, Holiday Park, King George, Meadow Green, Montgomery Place, Pleasant Hill, Riversdale and Westmount.

It also includes the CN Yards, Gordie Howe and SaskPower management areas.

Hilary Gough currently represents the ward and is seeking re-election.

Candidates

Hilary Gough Incumbent

Defeated long-time city councillor Pat Lorje in 2016.

Is currently a district council delegate for Affinity Credit Union.

Has a BA from the University of Saskatchewan and a MA from the University of Manitoba.

Passionate about Saskatoon and achieving high quality, affordable public services that meet the needs of all residents into the future.

Rosalia Kasleder

Moved from Romania to Saskatoon in 1997.

Holds a MA degree in political studies from the University of Saskatchewan.

Has a decade of administrative work experience in higher educational administration, government, and the not-for-profit sectors.

Says the people of Ward 2 have been neglected by the current city council and is committed to transparency, accountability and urgency.

Currently lives in Caswell Hill where she is renovating a character home.