Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 3

Ward 3 on the city’s west side extends from Circle Drive to the western boundary of the city.

The ward remains unchanged after a review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission.

Neighbourhoods in the ward are: Blairmore, Confederation Park, Fairhaven, Kensington, Pacific Heights and Parkridge.

The Blairmore and southwest development areas are also in the ward.

A new councillor will be elected after Ann Iwanchuk announced she would not be seeking re-election.

Iwanchuk had represented the ward since 2011.

Candidates

Bobbi Ehman

Employee at the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority and a member of SGEU.

Lives in Parkridge with her husband and granddaughter.

Her goal is to trim the budget, reassess large capital investments, and minimize future property tax increases.

Elizabeth Fay

No biography provided.

David Kirton

Local radio broadcast journalist who has lived in Saskatoon most of his life.

Has served on various boards and committees in Saskatoon, including organizing numerous reconciliation events.

Said that he has always felt a strong calling to serve on city council, but could not because of the conflict that would have created with his career.

Janine Lazaro

Has been a health care worker with the Saskatchewan Health Authority for 18 years and is currently a dialysis assistant.

Is a member of the political action and awareness committee of SEIU West.

Board member of the Filipino Canadian Association of Saskatoon.

Wants to be a strong voice who advocates for the needs of Ward 3 residents.

Mark Mills

Has lived in Ward 3 for 39 years.

Now semi-retired, has been a local business owner since 1979.

Says he will work hard to make positive change and to work diligently on every concern brought to him by the constituents of Ward 3.

Colin Prang

Grew up on a cattle farm in Saskatchewan before moving to Saskatoon to further his education.

Earned a degree in civil engineering and a master of science in civil engineering.

Has worked for the city for 15 years many as the manager of surface infrastructure.

Priorities include supporting Saskatoon’s economy, strengthening quality of life, and infrastructure sustainability.

Nick Sackville

Has lived in Ward 3 for most of his life.

Wants to be one of those driving change in the ward.

Aims to tackle the root causes of crime, bring more recreational facilities to the west side, provide good value for tax dollars while keeping increases manageable, and keep our tax dollars local.

Christopher Sicotte

Member of the Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation who moved to Saskatoon in 2002.

Has worked in financial services for 29 years.

Recently served as board chair of the Greater Saskatoon Chamber of Commerce.