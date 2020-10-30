Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 7

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 7 is one of two wards along the southern boundary of the city east of the South Saskatchewan River.

The ward boundaries have changed due to the review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission with Eastview moving from Ward 7 to Ward 9.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Adelaide/Churchill, Avalon, Exhibition, Nutana Park, Queen Elizabeth, Stonebridge and The Willows.

The ward also includes the Diefenbaker management area and CN industrial.

Mairin Loewen has represented the ward since 2011.

Candidates

Mairin Loewen Incumbent

Grew up in Ward 7 and is now raising her family in the ward.

Graduate of Carleton University in Ottawa (B.A.) and the University of Saskatchewan (M.A.)

Co-founded Girls Rock Saskatoon, a youth-focused non-profit organization, in 2013.

Is committed to engaging with residents, taking action to address concerns, and making strategic choices about the future of Saskatoon.

Carol Reynolds

Entrepreneur and a small business owner.

Was previously a communications and government relations professional.

Priorities include no property tax increase for two years, no taxpayer loan for a new library and not defunding the police or fire departments.

Jim Rhode

Grew up on Saskatoon’s west side.

Local business owner for over 30 years.

Past-chair of the Saskatoon Regional Health Authority and served as a board member for the Royal University Hospital Foundation.

Twenty-year member and past president of the Canadian Progress Club Saskatoon Downtown.

Priorities include efficient and safe delivery of services while ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely.

Darcy Warrington

Has lived in Saskatoon for 15 years and in Stonebridge since 2011.

Teacher with Saskatoon Public Schools.

Is committed to holding tax increases to 1.5 per cent if the library loan can be successfully rescinded and to three per cent if majority support cannot be achieved.

Says having an educator in city hall would be of great value to Saskatoon.