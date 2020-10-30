Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 5

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ward 5 is on the city’s north side and includes a number of industrial areas.

The ward boundaries have changed due to the review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission.

Added to the ward is the Silverspring neighbourhood, along with the University of Saskatchewan – north management area and the University Heights development area.

No neighbourhoods were removed.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Lawson Heights, River Heights, Silverspring and Silverwood Heights.

Areas in the ward include the airport business area, Hudson Bay industrial, Marquis industrial, along with the northwest and University Heights development areas.

Randy Donauer has represented the ward since 2010.

Candidates

Randy Donauer

Story continues below advertisement

Long-time resident of Silverwood Heights.

Completed the professional director program with the Johnson Shoyama Graduate School of Public Policy in 2012.

Has been involved with a variety of committees, most recently representing the City of Saskatoon on the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners.

Says his focus is providing quality core services such as roads, sidewalks, police, fire and parks, and providing competitive tax rates to encourage investment in the city.

Paul Miazga

Founder and former publisher of Flow magazine.

Previously worked in water and sewer construction, was city lifeguard, spent over three years as a newspaper editor in Ukraine, and worked in investment banking, the nonprofit sector and advertising sales.

Currently sits on the boards of the YMCA of Saskatoon, the New Community Credit Union and his local school council.