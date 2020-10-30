Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 8

Send this page to someone via email

Ward 8 is on the eastern boundary of the city.

The ward boundaries have changed due to the review of all city wards by the Municipal Wards Commission with Wildwood moving from Ward 9 to Ward 8.

Neighbourhoods in the ward: Briarwood, Brighton, College Park, College Park East, Greystone Heights and Wildwood.

The ward also includes the Holmwood development area and the Hillcrest management area.

Sarina Gersher has represented the ward since 2016.

Candidates

Sarina Gersher Incumbent

Has called Ward 8 home for three decades and was raised in Greystone Heights.

A University of Saskatchewan graduate with an honours bachelor of science.

She is a GIS analyst.

Says she is committed to improving safety, strengthening the economy and environment and engaging with residents in the ward.

Ron Mantyka

Resident of Wildwood.

Experienced in project management, business development and entrepreneurial experience.

Committed to transparency, accountability and keeping a distinct line between management and governance.

Brian Shalovelo

Grew up in Saskatoon and is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan.

Member of the Saskatoon Police Service for almost 37 years.

Believes a back-to-basics philosophy is needed at this time and that taxpayers should receive a return on their investment.