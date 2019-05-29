Chris Kattan claims Lorne Michaels pressured him to have sex with ‘Roxbury’ director

NOTE: This article contains sexually graphic language and disturbing content. Please read at your own discretion.

In his brand-new memoir, Chris Kattan — best known as a successful Saturday Night Live alum — claimed that SNL creator Lorne Michaels pressured him into sleeping with film director Amy Heckerling.

In 1997, Heckerling was set to direct the then-upcoming SNL spinoff A Night at the Roxbury. According to Kattan’s memoir, Heckerling propositioned him and was declined, which allegedly resulted in her choosing to step down and serve as a producer on the film instead.

Kattan claimed that Michaels called him in a rage after this and pressured him into fixing it.

“‘Amy doesn’t want to direct the film (anymore),'” Kattan, 48, claims Michaels said. “Paramount would only do the movie if Amy signed on as a director, not as a producer.”

here is an interesting bit in Chris Kattan’s memoir. he describes Amy Heckerling propositioning him during pre-production for A Night at the Roxbury; he doesn’t say yes, and the next day Lorne pressures him to sleep with her lest she tank the movie pic.twitter.com/t2sGLZtSew — Seth Simons (@sasimons) May 26, 2019

Michaels allegedly told Kattan that if he “wanted to make sure the movie happened then (he) had to keep Amy happy.”

According to Kattan, Michaels then said: “I’m not saying you have to f**k her, but it wouldn’t hurt.”

Kattan revealed that he was afraid that if he did not comply, his career would be in jeopardy.

“Why me?” he wrote. “How was (that) my responsibility?”

Kattan admitted the fact he was attracted to Heckerling and fresh out of a relationship with Jennifer Coolidge helped him make his decision but added: “At the same time, I was very afraid of the power she and Lorne wielded over my career.”

Kattan claims the two ended up sleeping together, however despite his efforts, Heckerling only produced the cult-classic film anyway, with John Fortenberry serving as its director instead.

“To this day, whenever I think about that conversation with Lorne, I still feel repellingly pathetic,” Kattan said.

Neither Michaels nor Heckerling have commented on the allegations in Kattan’s memoir.

Baby Don’t Hurt Me: Stories and Scars From Saturday Night Live takes a look at the bizarre life of Kattan, his seven years as a recurring comedian on SNL (1996-2003) and some of the supposed troubles that came with his career.

In his memoir, the star also claims he broke his neck during an SNL skit and that nothing was done about it.

Kattan spoke about the alleged incident in 2017 when he competed on Dancing With the Stars.

If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse or is involved in an abusive situation, please visit the Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime for help. You can also reach the centre toll-free at 1-877-232-2610.

