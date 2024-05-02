Winnipeggers get a peek at St. James Civic Centre expansion plans

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeggers are getting a peek at a new look for an old building.

The final design for the expanded St. James Civic Centre has been unveiled online, and the city is hosting an info session on May 16 at the Ness Avenue facility to have any questions answered.

The civic centre, built in 1967, underwent several upgrades in recent years, including two new roofs, a repaired concrete arena slab, and the repurposing of the second floor into a new mechanical and electrical room.

In December 2022, the city unveiled new displays in honour of local hockey legend Ab McDonald, whose name now graces the civic centre’s rink.

Community consultations for the expansion and its design were held in January of last year.

Construction on the final phase of the centre’s expansion, set to begin this winter and continue through 2026, will include new multi-purpose and meeting rooms, a new kitchen, a studio, and expansion to the swimming pool’s viewing area, upgrades to the parking lot, administrative space for the St. James-Assiniboia 55+ Centre, and more.

View image in full screen An artist’s rendition of the expanded St. James Civic Centre’s exterior. City of Winnipeg

The project was funded by all three levels of government, to the tune of $14 million pledged in 2021, plus an additional $3 million approved by city council next year.

The city said while there will be some closures to accommodate construction, the entire facility is only expected to be closed for short periods of time, and it will be more common to see certain areas temporarily closed, while the rest of the building will remain open to the public.

The drop-in info session will be held May 16, from 4-7 p.m., in the civic centre’s auditorium. Designs of the proposed renovations can be found on the city’s website.