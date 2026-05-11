Mental Health Awareness Week has wrapped up, but the conversation continues

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After a week of activities, conversations and support across Saskatchewan, Mental Health Awareness Week has wrapped up. But the discussion around mental health and illness is far from over.

During the national campaign, which ran from May 4 through 10, organizations such as the Canadian Mental Health Association used the time to spread awareness around mental health. However, one organization, the Lumsden Beach Camp, wants to remind people to consider mental health on a daily basis.

“Mental health affects everyone from every age group,” says Avery Stronski, Lumsden Beach Camp programming director.

Avery and her twin sister, Erika Stronski, who is the director at the camp, say inclusivity is at the forefront of the camp’s mission. The sisters say that camp is the type of space that can highlight increased anxiety, which they aim to address year-round.

Founded in 1905, Lumsden Beach Camp runs five-day camps and eight overnight camps from July through August. Although the focus of the camp is to allow children and youth to build community, the organization keeps mental health and spirituality as a constant discussion.

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The sisters stress the importance of supporting the campers through day-to-day activities and encourage the camp staff to take part in training every summer that includes how to support campers and co-workers through mental health challenges.

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Erika says that by checking in with campers to see how they are doing and programming that encourages connection and sharing, help create a safe space for campers, some of whom are spending their first summer away from home.

“We do check-ins with the campers and make sure at the end of the day the cabin leaders are going around to ask their kids, ‘How was your day? Is there anything that we can do to make you feel safe?'” she says.

The Canadian Mental Health Association’s Saskatchewan Division and Regina Branch have also joined together to create a new mental health hub. They hope that bringing the division and branch together can open the floor to more programming, serve more people and destigmatize issues around mental health.

Shannon Patton, interim executive director of CMHA’s Regina branch, says mental health should be taken just as seriously as physical health and that people should seek help when needed.

“It’s really easy when we break a bone, we’ll just go to the hospital and we’ll get the broken bone fixed. When it comes to mental health, it’s a bit different,” she says.

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Trevor Gates, CEO of CMHA’s Saskatchewan division says staying connected to others can also make a difference, emphasizing the importance of face-to-face communication.

“We’re finding in lots of studies they’re showing that the happiness level and the contentment is far greater when we’re having face-to-face conversations than just a text message,” he says.

If you or someone you know is struggling, support is available through mental health organizations, counsellors, doctors and trusted people in your community.

Sania Ali has more details in the video above.