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Lifestyle

BYXE week begins in Saskatoon

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted May 10, 2026 12:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BYXE week begins in Saskatoon'
BYXE week begins in Saskatoon
WATCH: With gas prices still high, more people are turning to their bikes to get around the city. From commuting to just getting outside, Saskatoon's network of trails is giving riders more options this spring.
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The snow is finally gone and the people of Saskatoon are enjoying the spring weather. To help kick off the season, the city is hosting its annual BYXE Week.

“BYXE Week is a city-wide cycling celebration sponsored by the City of Saskatoon and Saskatoon Cycles where we just encourage people to get out and enjoy Saskatoon by bike,” says Danae Balogun the city’s active transportation program manager.

This year’s events for BYXE Week (pronounced “bikes week”) include a Saskatoon bike passport adventure, bike tune-up tents and Bike to Work Day on Thursday, May 14.

To help cyclists get around the city this spring, Saskatoon Cycles’ communication manager Jason Hanson, shared his best-biking tips with Global News.

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“If you are in traffic, there’s a key approach that we like to tell people which is see, be seen and be predictable.” Hason says. “If you go through them step by step, it’s trying to be alert and anticipating problems that you might run into and be proactive instead of reacting at the last second.”

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It’s important for drivers and cyclists to remember how to interact on the road. Anyone riding a bike must follow the rules of the road, whilst anyone walking with a bike must be yielded to like a pedestrian. And just like cars, cycles also have to signal before making any turns.

If you’ve never tried cycling, Hanson says it is never to late to learn. “You’re never too old to learn how to ride a bike. We have actually had, in the last couple of years, a number of adult riders that have come to us and said, ‘we’ve never ridden a bike before, we really want to. Can you show us how?’ And we will make it happen.”

But no matter where you go, it is important to always wear your helmet.

Watch the video above to see Saskatoon cyclists in action. 

Click to play video: 'City council discusses ammonia levels and extending bike lanes on Victoria Ave.'
City council discusses ammonia levels and extending bike lanes on Victoria Ave.

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