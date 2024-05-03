Okanagan rehab centre for owls, raptors hosting annual open house

Fourteen cuddling owlets are a few of the tenants over at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre in Oliver, B.C.

“Basically there’s nothing physically wrong with them. They’re just young they fall out of their nest. They’re trying to fly and they land on the ground and we have no choice but to go in and get them there’s predators that could attack them,” said centre manager, Dale Belvedere.

Baby Great Horned Owls are season regulars over at the centre where Belvedere and her team have been saving thousands of raptors and birds of prey for more than three decades. This year there are even more than usual because of wildfire-induced habitat loss.

“When these wildfires broke out and West Kelowna [and] Kelowna, you have to understand that their homes were burnt. Their nests were burnt. Their prey was burnt and a lot of the birds perished in these fires,” said Belvedere.

Story continues below advertisement

“We went in and we did recover a lot of birds that suffered from smoke inhalation and some serious burns. This time of year, we’re just busy with the babies and other birds have gone off and gotten hit by a car.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

There are 22 birds in residence right now, including the 14 owlets.

“[Another] bird we have is a Golden Eagle and he made himself sick by eating rotten food at a dump in Grand Forks,” said Belvedere.

“He’s been here for two weeks but he’s fine now.”

The rehabilitation centre is closed to the public 364 days a year, only opening to the public for one day at their annual open house event on Sunday, May 5, 2024.

The admission to the open house is by donation and there is also a barbeque by donation.

“All these donations go directly to bird care which means their vet bills medication if they need it and their food and we rely on this day because it’s our biggest fundraiser. We are not government-funded, we rely on public funding to operate,” said Belvedere.

Everyone is welcome to the open house, except your dog as they may frighten the feathered residents. The doors to the centre open at 10 a.m. and close for another year at 3 p.m.