Edmonton’s humane society supporting evacuated Fort McMurray pet owners

Work is underway to provide support to people and pets who have been affected by the wildfire evacuations in Fort McMurray, Alta.

The Edmonton Humane Society announced Thursday morning it is working with community partners to collect pet supplies for pet owners who have evacuated to the Clareview Community Recreation Centre.

The society is also accepting monetary donations from those who would like to support response efforts. Fosters or volunteers are currently not required to support the wildfire response, officials said.

“Our hearts go out to all of the people and animals affected by the terrible wildfires currently burning in Alberta, especially when memories are still fresh and from the Fort McMurray wildfires in 2016,” said Liza Sunley, CEO of the Edmonton Humane Society, in a news release.

“The Edmonton Humane Society is here to help the people and pets impacted however we can, as well as support our partners at the City of Edmonton Animal Care and Control Centre and other agencies in the animal welfare sector.”

Society staff said high-need items include pet carriers, food, bedding supplies and cat litter. New items and unopened food donations are also being accepted.

According to Dawn Dixon, incident commander for the City of Edmonton’s emergency support response team, 1,152 residents from Abasand, Beacon Hill, Grayling Terrace and Prairie Creek have registered at the reception centre.

“Only individuals who are under the active evacuation order are able to register at the reception centre,” she said in a statement.

As of Wednesday, more than 55 animals were on site, Dixon said. Animal Care and Control is providing short-term pet care.

Evacuated animal owners can contact the Edmonton Humane Society to request pet supplies.

“We are grateful to our generous community who are always eager to donate in critical times of need such as this, making our support possible to ease the unimaginable stress for families and their pets,” Sunley said.