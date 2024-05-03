Winnipeg Jets sign Thomas Milic to entry-level deal

Send this page to someone via email

The off-season work has already begun for the Winnipeg Jets just days after their playoff elimination.

The Jets signed goalie Thomas Milic to a three-year entry-level contract worth an average of $841,700 per season on Friday.

The 21-year-old started the season in the ECHL with the Norfolk Admirals, but by the end of the campaign he was the number one goalie with the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

He appeared in 33 AHL games and had a 19-9-2 record with a 2.72 goals against average. He was chosen as the AHL Player of the Week in March.

The Jets selected Milic in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft.