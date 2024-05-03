Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pro-Palestinian encampment stretches into 7th day at McGill

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted May 3, 2024 10:37 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'McGill encampment: Demonstrators confronted by counter-protest'
McGill encampment: Demonstrators confronted by counter-protest
The biggest pro-Palestinian encampment on a Canadian post-secondary campus is at McGill University, which is now being met by a counter-protest from pro-Israeli demonstrators. Mike Armstrong reports on how the situation is evolving, and what Quebec Premier François Legault is calling for.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Pro-Palestinian activists remained on the lower field of McGill University in downtown Montreal on Friday as the encampment entered its seventh day.

The situation was calm on Friday morning. On Thursday, there was a counter protest staged by supporters of Israel, and the two groups of protestors were separated by a fence at the school’s gates.

Montreal police presence was heavy, with a line formed to ensure the two sides stayed apart. No arrests were made.

Dozens of tents have been pitched at the school since last weekend, with protesters calling on both McGill and Concordia universities to divest from Israel-connected funds. It follows a wave of similar demonstrations on campuses across the United States in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Meanwhile, Quebec Premier François Legault called for an end to the encampment at McGill and urged police to dismantle it.

Story continues below advertisement

“The law must be respected, so I expect the police to dismantle these illegal campsites, which is what McGill has requested,” he told reporters Thursday.

Click to play video: 'Legault calls on police to dismantle ‘illegal’ pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University'
Legault calls on police to dismantle ‘illegal’ pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University
Trending Now

Montreal police released a statement later that day, saying they are aware of the Quebec Superior Court ruling denying an injunction to remove protesters at the site.

Police said they will “closely monitor” legal debates about the McGill encampment.

“We remain on the lookout for developments in the situation, maintaining communication with McGill University and the demonstrators,” police said, adding the role of officers in this case is to “ensure peace, good order, and the safety of people, while respecting rights and freedoms.”

with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices