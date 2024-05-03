Pro-Palestinian encampment stretches into 7th day at McGill

Send this page to someone via email

Pro-Palestinian activists remained on the lower field of McGill University in downtown Montreal on Friday as the encampment entered its seventh day.

The situation was calm on Friday morning. On Thursday, there was a counter protest staged by supporters of Israel, and the two groups of protestors were separated by a fence at the school’s gates.

Montreal police presence was heavy, with a line formed to ensure the two sides stayed apart. No arrests were made.

Dozens of tents have been pitched at the school since last weekend, with protesters calling on both McGill and Concordia universities to divest from Israel-connected funds. It follows a wave of similar demonstrations on campuses across the United States in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Meanwhile, Quebec Premier François Legault called for an end to the encampment at McGill and urged police to dismantle it.

Story continues below advertisement

“The law must be respected, so I expect the police to dismantle these illegal campsites, which is what McGill has requested,” he told reporters Thursday.

1:41 Legault calls on police to dismantle ‘illegal’ pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University

Montreal police released a statement later that day, saying they are aware of the Quebec Superior Court ruling denying an injunction to remove protesters at the site.

Police said they will “closely monitor” legal debates about the McGill encampment.

“We remain on the lookout for developments in the situation, maintaining communication with McGill University and the demonstrators,” police said, adding the role of officers in this case is to “ensure peace, good order, and the safety of people, while respecting rights and freedoms.”

— with files from Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines and The Canadian Press