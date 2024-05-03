N.S. parent uneasy as institutions for people with developmental disabilities set to close

Send this page to someone via email

A Nova Scotia woman says she’s worried about her adult son’s future, as the province’s institutions for people with developmental disabilities are set to close.

Greg Neil lives at the Kings County Rehabilitation Centre, which will be transitioning out of offering full-time care.

“We need something that’s set in stone, that it is going to be there,” said his mother, Jeanette Yurczyszyn.

“He’s only 33. He’s got a long life ahead of him and we need this.”

Community Services Minister Brendan Maguire confirms that all seven of the institutions for people with developmental disabilities will close, as the court ordered.

“We heard loud and clear from experts on the ground and people that were advocating for individuals and from the courts, that this is about choice and making sure that those individuals feel safe and comfortable in this transitional period,” he said.

Neil has been at the Waterville facility for the past four years. His mother describes him as a loving man, but says she’s unable to care for him in the ways that he needs when things turn violent.

“Gregory has Down syndrome, oppositional defiance, ADHD, tendencies of schizophrenia and a typical runner, which is a flight risk,” she explained.

“This is an environment that Gregory feels comfortable in. Yes, he’d love to be home and I’d love to have him home. But what is out there is just no way I can do it anymore. I want to be mom. I want to have safe visits.”

Global News spoke with the centre’s CEO, Susan Hines-Kennedy, who said community inclusion for their 150 clients is “well overdue” and that their team is supporting the move.

While the program that allows clients to stay overnight at the facility is being discontinued, small option homes and social enterprises will be available.

A 2013 report done for the government and known as The Roadmap called for phasing out institutional facilities and replacing them with small option homes.

In October 2021, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled that the province’s failure to offer “meaningful” access to housing services for people with disabilities amounted to a violation of their basic rights.

The province has until 2028 to implement a remedy, which Maguire says they’re taking their time to do in order to ensure they get it right and people feel comfortable.

“I’m not going to give a deadline on when these things are happening. It’s going to take some time. We’re going to work with each individual and make sure that they have choice,” Maguire added.

In the meantime, Yurczyszyn, 62, says she’s filled with anxiety in light of the upcoming closure.

“Honestly, you’re not at an age to be able to look after these young adults,” she said.

“So we definitely got to have the younger people that are so trained and will be able to do what they’re supposed to (in order to) let us be moms, dads, guardians.”

— with a file from The Canadian Press