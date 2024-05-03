Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario midwives can now administer routine vaccines, prescribe more drugs

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 3, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Ontario midwives can now prescribe more drugs and administer routine vaccinations, which the provincial government says will reduce the need for additional medical appointments for patients. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford, in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. View image in full screen
Ontario midwives can now prescribe more drugs and administer routine vaccinations, which the provincial government says will reduce the need for additional medical appointments for patients. Ontario Health Minister Sylvia Jones makes an announcement on healthcare with Premier Doug Ford, in Toronto, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ontario midwives can now prescribe more drugs and administer routine vaccinations, which the provincial government says will reduce the need for additional medical appointments for patients.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones announced the expanded scope for midwives, saying it will connect more people to convenient care and reduce the need for referrals to other professionals.

Midwives can now administer routine vaccinations including flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines, and the Tdap shot, which protects against tetanus, diptheria and whooping cough, and has been recommended in the third trimester of pregnancy for about five years.

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Midwives will also be able to prescribe more medications than they previously could for nausea and managing miscarriages, as well as birth control for post-partum patients, and administering treatment for managing labour pain in a hospital setting.

The Ministry of Health says it is continuing to work with the College of Midwives of Ontario and the Association of Ontario Midwives to explore ways midwives’ scope of practice “can be optimized.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Both the college and the association welcomed the news, but have previously said it would be more helpful for patients and midwives if they were allowed to order and prescribe the full range of tests and medications used in pregnancy care, because due to advances in medicine a list can be out of date almost as soon as it is published.

More on Health
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices