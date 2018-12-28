What a year it’s been.

From weddings to births to rehab to shocking comments (from Kanye West), Global News has put together some of the biggest entertainment stories of 2018.

The Royals

It was a busy year for the royal family in 2018.

In April, Duchess Kate gave birth to her and Prince William’s third child, Louis. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed Louis Arthur Charles on April 23, officials at Kensington Palace confirmed, weighing in at eight pounds, seven ounces. He is fifth in line to the throne and the sixth great-grandchild of 92-year-old Queen Elizabeth.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, officially tied the knot in May in front of members of the royal family, A-list celebrities and revellers around the world.

The pair said “I do” at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19.

For her part, Markle, 36, donned a custom gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The white silk cady gown featured a bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves and a simple, elegant silhouette that hugged her slender frame. The lines of the dress extended in the back to a modest train cushioned by an underskirt in triple silk organza. Her look was topped off with a five-metre train embroidered with the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country.

Prince Harry opted to wear the frock coat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

On Oct. 12, Princess Eugenie married her longtime love, Jack Brooksbank.

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter married Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in front of celebrities and Britain’s senior royals, including Prince Harry and Markle.

Eugenie, 28, younger daughter of the queen’s third child, Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, tied the knot with Brooksbank, 32, in a traditional ceremony in the castle’s 15th-century chapel.

Babies

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, already parents to daughter North and son Saint, welcomed their third child, daughter Chicago, on Jan. 15.

On Feb. 4, Kylie Jenner surprised the world when she announced she welcomed a “beautiful and healthy baby girl.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering and life-changing experience I’ve had in my entire life,” she said in a statement, “and I’m actually going to miss it.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also released a video, taking fans behind the scenes of her pregnancy.

Jenner shares baby Stormi Webster with Astro World rapper Travis Scott.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and his wife, Namibian model Behati Prinsloo, welcomed their second child, Gio Grace Levine, in February.

April Love Geary and singer-songwriter Robin Thicke welcomed a baby girl, Mia Love, on Feb. 22, according to Thicke’s Instagram account.

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson and girlfriend Lauren Hashian welcomed their second daughter together, Tiana Gia, in April.

Full House actor John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh shared in an Instagram post that they had welcomed their son, Billy Stamos, in April.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Khloe Kardashian and Canadian boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their first child, True Thompson, on April 12.

Model Chrissy Teigen and All of Me singer John Legend welcomed their second child, Miles Theodore Stephens, on May 16.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are parents for the fourth time. The couple announced in an Instagram post on May 17. “He’s here! He’s perfect!” the couple wrote.

Rappers Cardi B and Offset welcomed their baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10.

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande had quite the year in 2018. From an engagement to a breakup to the death of a former boyfriend, top-charting hits and much more, Grande rose above everything and conquered 2018.

Grande and SNL star Pete Davidson reportedly began dating in May after Grande’s breakup with Mac Miller. Davidson and girlfriend Cazzie David also split around the same time. The Breathin’ singer and Davidson got engaged a few weeks after they began dating.

The couple, who met when Grande guest-hosted SNL in 2014, confirmed their engagement in June when Davidson stopped by Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. Grande and Davidson ended their relationship in October and called off their engagement after five months together.

Grande’s ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, died unexpectedly in September.

The God is a Woman singer called Miller her “dearest friend” in a tribute posted to Instagram.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was 19 and I always will,” Grande, 25, wrote on Instagram. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it.”

Grande took to the Tonight Show stage in August to pay tribute to the “Queen of Soul,” Aretha Franklin, who passed away from pancreatic cancer in her Detroit home.

Grande, who was only scheduled to do a comedy skit on the show, sang her rendition of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, accompanied by The Roots.

She also released her latest album, Sweetener, in August and it’s still dominating the Billboard and radio charts. She also revealed plans for her upcoming Sweetener tour. The world tour will commence with a 42-date leg across North America, spanning from March to June 2019.

The Blazed singer was announced as Billboard’s 2018 Woman of the Year in November. The 25-year-old was honoured on Dec. 6 at an exclusive dinner and awards gala in New York City. It was Billboard’s 13th annual Women in Music event.

Grande released her record-breaking single Thank U, Next in early November.

The empowering track dropped before an episode of Saturday Night Live that featured her ex-fiancée Davidson. She positively addressed her previous relationships with Davidson, Ricky Alvarez, Big Sean and the late Mac Miller, sharing that although they taught her valuable lessons, she has moved on. (A.K.A. – “Thank you, next.”)

The R.E.M. singer released the music video for Thank U, Next on Nov. 30.

The video pays homage to many cult teenage comedy films that dominated the 2000s, including Bring it On (2000), Legally Blonde (2001),13 Going on 30 (2004) and the unforgettable Mean Girls (2004).

Grande recreates a variety of iconic scenes from the teen classics so closely that you could be fooled into thinking they are the real thing. Not only that, but there’s a huge variety of celebrity cameos.

Grande didn’t stop at Thank U, Next. She followed her hit single by releasing another song titled Imagine.

She dropped Imagine on Dec. 14, and it serves as the second single from her upcoming studio album, Thank U, Next.

Lyrically, Imagine is one of the 25-year-old’s most amorous songs yet. The concept revolves around the idea of finding the perfect partner after a multitude of failed relationships. It details the glamour of finding “the one” and all the intimate thoughts that come in being with that person.

Kanye West calls slavery “a choice”

“It’s been a shaky-ass year,” Kanye West rapped on his newest album, Ye.

In May, following the release of an extensive sit-down interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God, West appeared on TMZ Live with founder Harvey Levin.

He made several startling statements and defended his support of U.S. President Donald Trump as well as his posting of a photo of himself on social media wearing a MAGA hat.

The Life of Pablo rapper said he loves his “boy” Trump and added: “So many rappers [used to] love Trump, but then he get into office, and now they don’t love him. Trump is one of rap’s favourite people.”

West then transitioned to the discussion of race, stating: “When you hear about slavery for 400 years — for 400 years? That sounds like a choice. Like, you were there for 400 years and there’s all of y’all? It’s like we’re mentally imprisoned.”

He continued: “I like the word ‘imprisoned’ because slavery goes too directly to the idea of blacks … so prison is something that unites us as one race. Blacks and whites being one race. That we’re the human race.”

This caused Van Lathan, a TMZ employee, to speak up and voice his disapproval for West’s “absence of thought.”

“Kanye, you’re entitled to your opinion,” Lathan said to West. “You’re entitled to believe whatever you want, but there is fact and real-world, real-life consequence behind everything that you just said. While you are making music and being an artist and living the life that you’ve earned by being a genius, the rest of us in society have to deal with these threats to our lives.”

The TMZ employee continued: “We have to deal with the marginalization that has come from the 400 years of slavery that you said, for our people, was a choice. Frankly, I’m disappointed, I’m appalled.”

“And brother, I’m unbelievably hurt by the fact that you have morphed into something [that], to me, is not real,” Lathan concluded.

West responded by approaching Lathan and saying: “I’m sorry I hurt you.”

Many people were shocked by West’s remarks on TMZ Live.

Celebrity deaths

From the beginning of the year up until the very end, many celebrities and pop culture legends of the world passed away.

Famed American chef, author and Parts Unknown host Anthony Bourdain, died at the age of 61 on June 8.

Stan Lee, the legendary comic book creator of some of Marvel’s most iconic heroes, including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and Iron Man, died on Nov. 12 at the age of 95.

American rapper and record producer Mac Miller (born Malcolm James McCormick) died on Sept. 7 at the age of 26. Miller’s cause of death was declared an accidental drug overdose. In November, the L.A. County Coroners Office released a toxicology report, revealing that a combination of cocaine, fentanyl and alcohol were found in his system.

Aretha Franklin, the American Queen of Soul, passed away in August. She was 76 years old.

Swedish producer and DJ Tom Bergling, best known as Avicii, died on April 20 at the age of 28. The death was ruled a suicide. He reportedly died of blood loss after suffering self-inflicted wounds. He was found dead in Muscat, Oman.

Model and actress Kim Porter died at age 47 on Nov. 15. Porter reportedly went into cardiac arrest, which resulted in her death, but her autopsy has not been publicly revealed as of this writing.

Weddings

The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco tied the knot with professional equestrian Karl Cook during a ceremony on June 30 at a horse stable near San Diego, Calif.

Game of Thrones costars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie got married at Kirkton of Rayne Church in Scotland on Saturday, June 23. The ceremony had many stars in attendance, including many of their GoT cast members like Emilia Clarke, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams.

The Property Brothers star Drew Scott married Linda Phan in an outdoor destination wedding on May 12 in Italy.

Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer secretly tied the knot in a private Malibu ceremony on Feb. 13.

Justin Bieber confirmed his marriage to model Hailey Baldwin in November on Instagram. Baldwin followed up by changing her Instagram username to “Hailey Bieber.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra tied the knot in two lavish ceremonies on the Dec. 1 weekend. Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, wed in Chopra’s home country of India, where family and friends gathered for several days of celebrations. The couple, who became engaged in July, wanted their wedding to be an “amalgamation” of their respective cultures and traditions.

On Dec. 1, the couple held a Christian wedding officiated by Jonas’ father at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, People reports. Then, on Dec. 2, Chopra and Jonas exchanged vows again in a Hindu ceremony.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth confirmed that they tied the knot in December amid reports the couple got married in a secret wedding ceremony.

Photos from the ceremony first surfaced on social media Monday, but Cyrus confirmed the news on Wednesday when she posted three black-and-white photos of her and Hemsworth on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

She captioned her photos writing “10 years later …” and “12.23.18,” possibly indicating the day they exchanged vows.

Breakups and divorces

Jennfer Aniston and Justin Theroux called it quits after almost seven years of dating and two and a half years of marriage.

“We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the former couple said in February. “…Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan broke up in April after nine years of marriage.

“We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together,” they shared jointly on social media in April.

“Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.”

Fans rooted for Nikki Bella and John Cena in and out of the ring for six years, but the pair called it quits in July.

“After much time and soul searching alone and together, we have decided to officially part ways,” Bella said in a statement to E! News. “I had a beautiful and loving six-year relationship with a wonderful man. I have the utmost respect for John but I know this is what’s best for me.”

Paris Hilton and fiance Chris Zylka broke up in November.

On Nov. 28, Hilton appeared on CBS’ The Talk, where she spoke about her breakup and said she’s actually doing “really good” despite the split.

According to the Simple Life star, her nearly two-year relationship with Zylka was a whirlwind that led to an engagement she realized she wasn’t ready for.

“When I fall in love, I fall in love fast and hard, and it was this whirlwind romance,” said Hilton. “I’ve always been obsessed with Disney stories and love stories and I thought it was going to be my happy ending, and I just realized after time it wasn’t the right decision.”

Cardi B and Offset officially split the first week of December, adding they had grown out of love.

“I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore,” the 26-year-old Money rapper said on Instagram. “So everybody been bugging me and everything and you know, I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby father for a hot minute now, and we’re really good friends and you know, we’re really good business partners.”

Demi Lovato enters rehab

Demi Lovato entered rehab after being released from the Los Angeles hospital where she has been receiving treatment following a suspected overdose on July 24.

According to E! News, Lovato had been partying for “weeks” since she broke her sobriety earlier this year. “This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”

Los Angeles police told the Hollywood Reporter that officers responded to a home on Laurel View Drive, where Lovato reportedly has a house, on July 24 to attend to a possible overdose victim.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital, and her representatives released a statement saying Lovato was awake and alert.

“Demi is awake and with her family, who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representatives said in a statement.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect, and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

ABC cancels Roseanne

American TV network ABC cancelled its top-rated rebooted comedy Roseanne following a controversial tweet by its star.

Channing Dungey, president of ABC Entertainment, confirmed the show’s cancellation in a blunt, straightforward statement. ABC Television Group is owned by parent company Disney.

ABC Entertainment cancels Roseanne Barr's show, calling her comment on Twitter "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” said Dungey.

Chairman and CEO of Disney, Bob Iger, tweeted that there was no other choice.

From Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment: "Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show."

There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.

The move came after Roseanne Barr tweeted a comment (now deleted) about former U.S. president Barack Obama’s aide Valerie Jarrett. (It can be seen in a screengrab, below.)

The tweet was widely considered racist, since Jarrett is an African-American woman and Barr made a comparison to an ape. The assertion that she has a connection to the Muslim Brotherhood, which she does not, also sparked intense anger on social media and calls to boycott or cancel the show.

In Canada, CTV pulled Roseanne from its television and streaming platforms.

Four months after the show was cancelled, the rest of the cast geared up for the premiere of the spinoff The Conners.

Old tweets resurface from Kevin Hart and James Gunn

Comedian Kevin Hart decided not to host the Oscars after past homophobic tweets came to light, for which he initially refused to apologize before later doing so. Hart announced on Twitter that he wouldn’t host the Academy Awards.

In the tweets, Hart said he did “not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing, talented artists.”

He also offered an apology for the LGBTQ community for “my insensitive words from my past.”

I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again. — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) December 7, 2018

Hart’s tweets came after he posted a video on Instagram in which he said he had already addressed the tweets, which emerged between 2009 and 2011.

Guardian editor Benjamin Lee posted screenshots of Hart’s old tweets.

In one tweet, which was posted in 2011, Hart said if his son were to come home and try to play with his daughter’s doll house that he would “break it over his head.”

Another tweet, from 2009, used the derogatory “F” word used to describe gay people.

James Gunn faced a similar situation when he was axed from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (GOTG) after his old tweets resurfaced.

The decision reportedly came following a meeting between Gunn and Walt Disney Studios chairman Alan Horn.

According to Variety, the meeting was “civil and professional,” but Horn stood by his decision despite the Guardians of the Galaxy cast pushing for Gunn to be given a second chance.

Gunn was let go from directing the third instalment of the franchise by the Walt Disney Co. after old tweets resurfaced in which he joked about subjects like rape and pedophilia.

He apologized for the tweets, which were posted from 2008 to 2011.

GOTG star Chris Pratt said it was “not an easy time” as he and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast looked to the future of the hit superhero franchise after Disney fired writer-director Gunn.

The franchise’s stars defended Gunn, with Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker and more writing and releasing an open letter 10 days after Gunn’s firing.

Bill Cosby heads to prison

Bill Cosby lost his bid for a reduced sentence and a new trial on charges that he sexually assaulted Toronto woman Andrea Constand in 2004.

In October, Montgomery County judge Steven T. O’Neill said that “following an exhaustive review of the record,” he concluded that “no hearing or argument is required on the issues raised” by Cosby.

Prosecutors in Cosby’s sex assault case called his bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing “meritless” and asked the judge to deny him a post-trial hearing.

Cosby, 81, had asked for a do-over in the Pennsylvania sex assault case that ended with him being sent to prison in September to serve a three- to 10-year sentence. A jury found he had drugged and molested Constand at his suburban Philadelphia estate more than a decade ago. The judge declared him a “sexually violent predator” who remains a danger to the community.

Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads not guilty to racketeering, firearms charges

In November, Tekashi 6ix9ine appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to racketeering and firearms charges.

Earlier that month, the Stoopid rapper, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested and could face a minimum of 32 years in prison if convicted. A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 22, 2019, and his trial date has been set for Sept. 4, 2019.

He’ll remain in custody, although it is unclear for how long.

6ix9ine is among five people indicted in November on charges that he directed or participated in violent acts as part of a deadly gang known as the 9 Trey Bloods.

The indictment alleges that the violent episodes involving 6ix9ine included the July shooting of a bystander in Brooklyn and the gunpoint robbery of one of the gang’s rivals last spring.

6ix9ine was transferred from a federal jail in Brooklyn to a new facility for “security reasons.”

He was removed from the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center in Sunset Park, where he was being housed in general population following his arrest.

6ix9ine’s lawyer Lance Lazzaro said that the 22-year-old rapper had been “receiving threats from other inmates.”

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz, Jesse Ferreras, Adam Wallis, Laura Hensley, Sarah Kelsey and Reuters