John Stamos to become a dad for the first time at age 54

John Stamos is going to be a father.

People reports the 54-year-old Fuller House star and fiancee Caitlin McHugh revealed that they are expecting their first child.

The couple had “talked about” having children before, but finally felt the time was right.

“We have the same morals and the same values, that all clicked nicely,” Stamos told People. “So we said, ‘Oh, well, maybe we should have a family.’ ”

Stamos said McHugh suggested, “‘Maybe we should have a kid [before we get married]’ and I said, ‘Why?’”

The 31-year-old actress responded: “Because you’re old.”

Stamos and McHugh got engaged at Disneyland on Oct. 22.

“The [pregnancy] happened. Then I said, I better have a ring on her finger because it’s the right thing to do, and I wanted to marry her anyway,” Stamos said. “So I called her parents to ask, and it was like, ‘You better!’ ”

“The look on John’s face when I told him we were pregnant was priceless,” McHugh added. “It was the look of a man who has wanted a family of his own but wasn’t sure it was going to happen for him. Now it is!”

As for what Stamos will be like as a father, the actor isn’t worried.

“I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practising for a long time,” he said, adding jokingly, “I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV… all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff.”