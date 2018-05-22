WWE stars John Cena, Nikki Bella are reportedly getting back together

John Cena and Nikki Bella are reportedly back together just one month after announcing their split.

The couple announced their separation in mid-April, before their wedding, which was planned to take place in Mexico on May 5.

According to People, the pair is “basically back together.”

“This was never really about ending their relationship — it was about calling off a wedding because something didn’t feel right,” a source said to People. “It was a wedding that was entered into under false pretenses. She was pretending she was OK with not having a kid, he was pretending he absolutely couldn’t and wouldn’t budge on that point.”

Cena, 41, and Bella, 34, were spotted out together for the first time since their break up on Saturday in San Diego, Calif.

Cena has been very vocal about Bella and the split in recent interviews.

In late April, Cena said that the split is “tough,” and “I love her, I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her, I know I was in love. I’ll always have that.”

The actor admitted that “the amount of heartbreak” is hard to “conceptualize,” and he added, “When you love somebody, it stings. That’s why musicians write about it. That’s why poets write about it.”

Bella opened up about her relationship with Cena while promoting Total Bellas, saying that she is hopeful that they will still get married one day.

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

In a new clip from the upcoming episode of Total Bellas, she expresses doubt while preparing for an engagement party with Cena.

“So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed,” she says. “I honestly feel like I’m about to have an anxiety attack. I just feel like I’m on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I’m going to explode. It’s just all too much for me.”

Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, previously told People, that her sister and Cena filmed their entire breakup for the new season of their reality show, Total Bellas.