John Cena to be sued by Ford after reselling his 2017 GT supercar

Ford Motor Company filed a lawsuit Thursday against John Cena in U.S. District Court in Michigan for violating his contract and reselling his custom-made model year 2017 Ford GT sports car.

According to the lawsuit, Cena was obligated to maintain ownership of the car for two years but instead flipped it for a profit soon after receiving the car.

According to court documents, Cena had the GT delivered on Sept. 23, 2017, and by Oct. 20 he had already sold it.

The lawsuit reads, “Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

The lawsuit also alleges that after Cena was informed of violating the contract, he responded, “I completely understand and as stated am willing to work with Ford to make it right. My sincerest apologies.”

Ford also alleges that Cena told the company that he sold the vehicle, and other property, to “pay bills.”

Ford, which is only producing 250 of the supercars a year and carefully selected buyers out of thousands of applicants based on if they were past Ford buyers or celebrities, is seeking damages “in excess of $75,000.”

Cena has a web series called John Cena: Auto Geek where he test-drives many cars.

Watch Cena drive a 2017 Ford GT through Tampa, Fla. in the video below.

As of this writing, Cena has not yet publicly responded to the lawsuit.