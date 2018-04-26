John Cena addresses his split from ex-fiancée Nikki Bella

WWE star John Cena is breaking his silence about his split from former fiancée Nikki Bella.

The Blockers actor gave an update on Wednesday in regards to how he’s been doing since calling off his wedding to Bella.

The couple announced their separation in mid-April, before their wedding, which was planned to take place in Mexico on May 5.

“The split’s tough. I love Nicole with all my heart and the split’s tough. I knew these questions were coming,” Cena said.

He continued: “It’s a tough time but that’s life. We all go through highs, we all go through lows. I’m going to get through it. I love her, I’ll always love her. The fact that my heart hurts for her, I know I was in love. I’ll always have that.”

The actor admitted that “the amount of heartbreak” is hard to “conceptualize,” and he added, “When you love somebody, it stings. That’s why musicians write about it. That’s why poets write about it.”

Cena said he knows he’s not alone in feeling that way. “If anything, just try to take away what went wrong. And enjoy the good times you had with the person that you love.”

The actor also cited Walt Whitman’s O Me! O Life!, saying, “‘The powerful play goes on and you get to contribute a verse.’ I love that Wittman quote. Life is sometimes tough, but it’s life and it goes on.”

Just over a week ago, the pair announced they were parting ways in a statement. “After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple. ‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.'”

Bella was photographed over the weekend at Nirvana Food & Wine’s Rosé Parté without her 4.5 carat diamond engagement ring for the first time.

Bella’s twin sister, Brie Bella, opened up to People last week, telling the publication that her sister and Cena filmed their entire breakup for the next season of their reality show, Total Bellas.

“John and Nicole allow the fans to see some very personal conversations, that to be honest, I was mind blown about,” she said. “[My husband] Bryan and I both said, ‘I don’t think we’d allow them to see those conversations,’ but they do. I give them a lot of credit. You get to see where they’re at today and see that unravel.”

Brie also said that her sister Nikki is doing well, all things considered. “They call her fearless Nikki for a reason,” Brie told People. “She always puts on that brave face. My sister has more strength than any other woman I know, especially Wonder Woman. She’s bigger than that.”

Brie said it was hard to watch her sister’s relationship end after six years. “I really had to take a step back and allow it and that was really hard on me because it’s my twin. I want to protect her from everything,” she said. “This has been the hardest season to film for me because all I want to do is protect her and keep everyone away, but this is what we do.”