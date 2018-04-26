Avicii’s family releases second statement: ‘He could not go on any longer’

The family of Swedish DJ Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, have released a second statement, three days after their first statement on his death.

The family said on Thursday, via Variety, “Our beloved Tim was a seeker, a fragile artistic soul searching for answers to existential questions. An over-achieving perfectionist who travelled and worked hard at a pace that led to extreme stress. When he stopped touring, he wanted to find a balance in life to be happy and be able to do what he loved most – music.”

The statement continued: “He really struggled with thoughts about Meaning, Life, Happiness. He could not go on any longer. He wanted to find peace. Tim was not made for the business machine he found himself in; he was a sensitive guy who loved his fans but shunned the spotlight.”

READ MORE: Swedish DJ Avicii dies at age 28

“Tim, you will forever be loved and sadly missed. The person you were and your music will keep your memory alive. We love you, Your family,” the statement concluded.

The cause of death has not been confirmed. According to Variety, a police report is expected in the coming days.

A senior foreign news reporter claims that the family’s statement was translated from Swedish incorrectly, and it’s unclear if Bergling died by suicide or not.

The always excellent @SaraDMalm tells me Avicii aka Tim Bergling DID NOT kill himself, as per a family spokesman. Badly translated Swedish press release at fault. No suicide note has been found. Please RT for awareness — Chris Pleasance (@chrispleasance) April 26, 2018

Multiple outlets, including Rolling Stone and People, have reported that the DJ died by suicide.

In their statement issued Monday, the family said: “We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs. Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honor Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world. We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way. With love, The Tim Bergling Family.”

READ MORE: No signs of foul play in Swedish DJ Avicii’s death, report says

Bergling was found dead in his hotel room on April 20 in Muscat, Oman. He was 28 years old.

Bergling had been in ill health for several years, including acute pancreatitis brought on by excessive drinking. In 2014, he had both his gallbladder and appendix removed and cancelled a series of shows in an attempt to recover.

He posted a message to his official website in 2017 for his fans, reassuring them he was still going to be making music in the studio:

For me it’s creating music. That is what I live for, what I feel I was born to do. Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense – the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you’ll enjoy it as much as I do.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, reported April 22 that autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and that foul play has been ruled out in the performer’s death.

READ MORE: Family issues statement on death of Avicii

Avicii was a pioneer of the contemporary Electronic Dance Music (EDM) movement and one of the few DJs who was capable of holding a worldwide arena tour. He won two MTV Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and earned two Grammy nominations.

His death occured just days after he was nominated for a Billboard Music Award for top dance/electronic album for his EP Avicii (01).

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz