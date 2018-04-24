Family issues statement on death of Avicii

The family of Avicii has released a statement on the death of the popular Swedish DJ, who passed away at age 28 on Friday.

Addressing the death of Avicii, whose real name was Tim Bergling, the family is asking for privacy while expressing gratitude for all the heartfelt tributes that were shared in the wake of his passing.

“We would like to thank you for the support and the loving words about our son and brother. We are so grateful for everyone who loved Tim’s music and have precious memories of his songs,” reads the statement (via Variety), which is credited to “the Tim Bergling Family.”

“Thank you for all the initiatives taken to honour Tim, with public gatherings, church bells ringing out his music, tributes at Coachella and moments of silence around the world,” the family’s statement continues. “We are grateful for the privacy during this difficult time. Our wish is that it continues that way.”

Bergling was found dead in his hotel room in the Middle Eastern nation of Oman, with the cause of death still unknown.

Sources in the Oman police have stated there is “no criminal suspicion” behind the death, adds Variety, while the results of two post-mortem examinations have led authorities to rule out foul play.