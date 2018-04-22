Entertainment
April 22, 2018 8:35 pm

No signs of foul play in Swedish DJ Avicii’s death: report

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Avicii dead at age 28

A A

Sweden’s public broadcaster says police in Oman have conducted two autopsies on the body of Grammy-nominated electronic dance DJ Avicii, who died Friday at age 28.

Public broadcaster SVT, citing information from an anonymous police official in Oman, reported Sunday that the autopsies revealed nothing suspicious and foul play has been ruled out in the performer’s death.

READ MORE: Swedish DJ Avicii dies at age 28

The broadcaster says the body has been cleared to be taken back to Avicii’s native Sweden, where he was born as Tim Bergling. Fans in Stockholm observed a minute of silence in his honor on Saturday.

Fans of DJ Avicii gather for a minute’s silence in his honour following the news of his death, at Sergels Torg in central Stockholm, Sweden, April 21, 2018.

Fredrik Persson/TT New Agency via AP

Swedish tabloid Expressen says Avicii stayed at the Muscat Hills Resort while vacationing in Oman. Expressen says he spent time with friends, went kitesurfing and enjoyed the country so much was planning to stay a few extra days.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Avicii
Avicii autopsy
avicii dead
Avicii death
Dj
EDM
Electronic Dance Music
Oman
Swedish DJ

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News