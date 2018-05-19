Celebrities spotted at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Forget the Oscars and even the Golden Globes — the A-list celebrity event of the year is shaping up to be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s royal wedding.

The pair, who are set to wed in a ceremony on May 19, welcomed hundreds of guests to Windsor to mark their special day. Among them were celebrities like Idris Elba and Oprah Winfrey.

Here’s a look at who attended the big event.

Oprah Winfrey

US presenter Oprah Winfrey arrives for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018.

Idris Elba

British actor Idris Elba (R) arrives with his fiancee Sabrina Dhowre (L) for the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP)

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley

James Blunt (right) and Sofia Wellesley arrive at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle before the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

James Haskell and Chloe Madeley

England rugby international James Haskell and Chloe Madeley arrive for the wedding ceremony of Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and US actress Meghan Markle at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in Windsor, on May 19, 2018. (Photo by Gareth Fuller / POOL / AFP) (Photo credit should read GARETH FULLER/AFP/Getty Images)