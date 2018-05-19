WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are getting married today at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in England.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will be wed in a ceremony starting at 12 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. ET; 4 a.m. PT), followed an hour later by a carriage procession around the town of Windsor. GlobalNews.ca will be featuring live coverage of the wedding starting at 5:30 a.m. ET, including the wedding ceremony and the newlywed carriage tour of Windsor.

