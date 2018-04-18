When is the royal wedding? Date, time, place of the Prince Harry, Meghan Markle nuptials

The royal wedding is almost upon us!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to say “I do” on Saturday, May 19, at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in England.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, will be wed in a ceremony starting at 12 p.m. London time (7 a.m. EST; 4 a.m. PST), followed an hour later by a carriage procession around the town of Windsor.

The Gothic St George’s Chapel is located on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which has been the family home of British kings and queens for almost 1,000 years.

READ MORE: 9 things we learned about Meghan Markle in the unauthorized biography

Within the chapel are the tombs of 10 sovereigns, including Henry VIII and his third wife, Jane Seymour, and Charles I.

Kensington Palace confirmed that the newlywed couple will then have a private reception with their personal guests at St George’s Hall. Prince Charles, Harry’s father, will be hosting the private reception. This will be for close friends and family only.

While Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding guests included many officials and dignitaries from around the world, this royal wedding will not. The Associated Press reported last week that Harry and Markle’s wedding guests consist largely of family and friends.

Because Harry — fifth in line to the throne behind his father, his brother, Prince George and Princess Charlotte — isn’t expected to ever become king, Kensington Palace said, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders, both U.K. and international, is not required” for the wedding.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran confused for Prince Harry on royal wedding plate

The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate the wedding, and the Dean of Windsor will conduct the service.

Pastry chef Claire Ptak of Violet Cakes in London will be baking the official wedding cake, and she said it’ll be a buttercream-topped, lemon elderflower flavoured cake, to “incorporate the bright flavours of spring.”

As for flowers, London florist Philippa Craddock is taking the lead. Markle’s favourite flower is the peony, so expect those to be plentiful.

WATCH BELOW: Ontario teen Faith Dickinson invited to royal wedding

The photographer for the big day will be Alexi Lubomirski, who snapped those now-infamous engagement photos.

The Royal family announced it will be paying for the wedding in its entirety. (British taxpayers won’t be footing the bill.) Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding reportedly cost close to US$34 million.