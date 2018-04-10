Trudeaus not attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family won’t be attending the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed in an email to Global News that Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, will not be at the nuptials.

“While the Prime Minister and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will not be attending the wedding, we congratulate Prince Harry and Ms. Markle and wish them the best,” the email read.

The royal wedding, slated to take place on May 19, won’t be attended by many politicians. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the guest list for the much-anticipated event consists largely of family and friends.

U.S. President Donald Trump, and even British Prime Minister Theresa May, are not invited to the Windsor Castle wedding.

That’s markedly different from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s April 2011 wedding, which included officials and dignitaries from around the world.

The decision was reached after royal officials consulted with the British government to go over protocol and precedent. Kensington Palace said, “It has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both U.K. and international — is not required” for the wedding.

The couple has, however, invited more than 2,500 members of the public to the grounds of Windsor Castle to witness their wedding day.

— With files from The Associated Press