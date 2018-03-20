Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce details of royal wedding cake

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed pastry chef Claire Ptak will make their cake for the royal wedding on May 19.

Kensington Palace announced the exciting news on Monday, with them confirming the owner of London-based Violet Bakery would be doing the honours.

They also revealed Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, had asked Ptak “to create a lemon elderflower cake to incorporate the bright flavours of spring,” adding that it would be covered with buttercream and decorated with fresh flowers.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on the royal wedding

The Palace shared, “They are very much looking forward to sharing this cake with their wedding guests on May 19th.”

READ MORE: Archbishop officiating Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding talks worries before the big day

California-raised Ms. Ptak formerly worked as a pastry chef under the legendary Alice Waters at Chez Panisse in Berkeley. Upon moving to London she worked at The Anchor and Hope and staged at St John and Moro.

The baker then started her own market stall business on Broadway Market, East London, cooking from home. She eventually opened the Dalston-based Violet Bakery, which is known for its “American-style” cakes, in 2010.

READ MORE: The Queen formally gives consent to her ‘most dearly beloved grandson’ Prince Harry’s marriage to Meghan Markle

This isn’t the first time Ptak has crossed paths with Markle, as the former Suits star interviewed the chef for her former lifestyle website TheTig.com.

Markle previously wrote, “[Claire] has hit the nail on the head with her London bakery serving up delightful treats that have garnered a cult following (in that ever so civilized British way) in the UK and beyond.”

Ptak gushed, “I can’t tell you how delighted I am to be chosen to make Prince Harry and Ms. Markle’s wedding cake. Knowing that they really share the same values as I do about food provenance, sustainability, seasonality, and most importantly flavour, makes this the most exciting event to be a part of.”