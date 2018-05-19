The best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially tied the knot in front of members of the royal family, A-list celebrities and revellers around the world.

The ceremony took place at noon GMT, which was around 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT here in Canada, so if you slept through all of the pomp and ceremony, we have you covered.

Here are all of the must-see moments you may have missed.

The ceremony

Queen Elizabeth greets Princes William and Harry

Meghan Markle arrives at Windsor Castle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a tender moment

Bishop Michael Curry delivers powerful, passionate sermon

The vows

The first kiss

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become husband and wife

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart Windsor Castle in a carriage

The fashion

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress revealed – and tiara too

Adorable page boys, flower girls hold Meghan Markle’s train

Fashion worn by guests of the wedding

The crowd

Thousands of cheering fans greet new royal couple

Marching band delights onlookers near Windsor Castle

Guests arrive at St George’s Chapel

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive at St George’s Chapel

Kate Middleton and her children arrive at Windsor Castle

David and Victoria Beckham arrive for royal wedding

Pippa Middleton arrives at Windsor Castle

Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars arrive at Windsor Castle

Serena Williams arrives at the royal wedding

Elton John chats with guests inside chapel

Comedian James Corden arrives at Windsor Castle

Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George’s Chapel