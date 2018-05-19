The best moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, now the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have officially tied the knot in front of members of the royal family, A-list celebrities and revellers around the world.
The ceremony took place at noon GMT, which was around 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT here in Canada, so if you slept through all of the pomp and ceremony, we have you covered.
Here are all of the must-see moments you may have missed.
Queen Elizabeth greets Princes William and Harry
Meghan Markle arrives at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a tender moment
Bishop Michael Curry delivers powerful, passionate sermon
The vows
The first kiss
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle become husband and wife
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle depart Windsor Castle in a carriage
Meghan Markle’s wedding dress revealed – and tiara too
Adorable page boys, flower girls hold Meghan Markle’s train
Fashion worn by guests of the wedding
Thousands of cheering fans greet new royal couple
Marching band delights onlookers near Windsor Castle
Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrive at St George’s Chapel
Kate Middleton and her children arrive at Windsor Castle
David and Victoria Beckham arrive for royal wedding
Pippa Middleton arrives at Windsor Castle
Meghan Markle’s ‘Suits’ co-stars arrive at Windsor Castle
Serena Williams arrives at the royal wedding
Elton John chats with guests inside chapel
Comedian James Corden arrives at Windsor Castle
Sarah, Duchess of York arrives at St George’s Chapel
