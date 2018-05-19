Everything the royal family wore to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially newlyweds!

The pair said “I do” at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday in front of dozens of members of the royal family, including the Queen and Prince Philip.

While all eyes were on the bride and groom, another question lingered on social media: what was everyone wearing?

For her part, Markle, 36, donned a custom gown by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy. The white silk cady gown featured a bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and a simple, elegant silhouette that hugs her slender frame. The lines of the dress extended to the back to a modest train cushioned by and underskirt in triple silk organza. Her look was topped off with a five-metre train embroidered with the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country.

Prince Harry opted to wear the frockcoat uniform of the Blues and Royals.

READ MORE: Celebrities spotted at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Best man Prince William also dressed in formal military uniform, and waved and smiled as he walked his brother into the 15th-century church.

(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen wore a delicately flared dress in lime, lemon, purple and grey printed silk by Stuart Parvin. The coat is an edge to edge jacket with a frogging fastening in lime silk tweed.

She wore an Angela Kelly hat, using the same lime silk tweed with sinamay adorned across the crown with handmade lace crystals and pearls made by Lucy Price. Her brooch is The Richmond Diamond Brooch with pearl drop.

(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Philip wore a morning suit.

READ MORE: Prince Harry dons traditional military garb for royal wedding

Royal Wedding: Queen, Prince Philip arrive at St George’s Chapel

(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Charles donned a morning coat tailored by Anderson & Sheppard with a shirt by Turnbull & Asser, shoes by Crockett & Jones and a buttonhole from Highgrove.

(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, chose to wear an ice pink silk marocain asymmetrical coat dress from designer Anna Valentine and an ice pink feathered Philip Treacy hat.

WATCH BELOW: Kate Middleton and her children arrive at Windsor Castle

(Photo by Jonathan Brady – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Kate Middleton, The Duchess of Cambridge, looked fabulous in a primrose yellow wool silk tailored coat by Alexander McQueen, a hat designed by Philip Treacy and shoes by Jimmy Choo.

(Photo by Chris Radburn – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Sophie, The Countess of Wessex, wore an outfit designed by Suzannah. The ensemble consisted of a grey duchess satin skirt and embroidered grey top. She is also wore a Jane Taylor hat.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle’s wedding dress revealed: Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy designs her gown

(Photo by Gareth Fuller – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice of York donned a bespoke Roksanda Viola dress in hand dyed teal silk organza. She also wore a hat designed by Stephen Jones and shoes by Gianvito Rossi.

(Photo by Andrew Milligan- WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Princess Eugenie of York opted for a bespoke dress designed by Gainsbourg, a hat designed by Fiona Graham and shoes by Valentino.