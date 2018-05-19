Meghan Markle’s wedding dress revealed: Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy designs her gown

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress has finally been revealed! The designer is Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy.

In the lead-up to the royal wedding on May 19, there was much speculation about who would design the 36-year-old former actress’s wedding dress. A number of designers, mostly British, ranging from Stella McCartney to Burberry had been bandied about, but the new royal chose French fashion house Givenchy.

As the star and newly minted Duchess of Sussex walked into St George’s Chapel in Windsor, she revealed the splendour of her dress. The white silk cady gown features a bateau neckline, three-quarter sleeves, and a simple, elegant silhouette that hugs her slender frame. The lines of the dress extend to the back to a modest train cushioned by and underskirt in triple silk organza. Her look is topped off with a five-metre train embroidered with the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country.

WATCH LIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

She’s also wearing Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara on loan from the Queen, earrings and bracelet by Cartier, and silk duchess satin Givenchy shoes.

Markle’s hair was styled by celebrity stylist Serge Normant, who pulled it back in one of her signature low chignons, and her makeup was done by Daniel Martin.

The bridesmaids dresses were also designed by Waight Keller in the Givenchy Haute Couture Atelier in Paris. They are made in ivory silk Radzimir, feature short puff sleeves and are finished with a double silk ribbon detail. They are all wearing white leather Aquazzurra shoes, and each pair has been monogrammed with the bridesmaids initials. They are a gift from Markle.

Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, is wearing a custom dress by Oscar de la Renta.