Kim Porter, mother of Diddy’s children, dead at 47

Kim Porter, Sean (Diddy) Combs‘s former longtime girlfriend and the mother of three of his children, has died at age 47, authorities said.

Porter was found unresponsive Thursday at her Los Angeles home, where paramedics pronounced her dead. The cause was not immediately clear, and an autopsy will be performed, the L.A. County coroner’s office said.

“Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time,” Combs’ publicist Cyndi Berger said in a statement.

Combs and Porter, a former model and occasional actress from Georgia, were a couple on-and-off from 1994 until they split for good in 2007.

Their children are a 20-year-old son, Christian, and 11-year-old twin daughters, D’Lila Star and Jessie James. Combs also has three other children from other relationships.

Porter also has a 27-year-old son who was largely raised with Diddy, Quincy Brown, from a previous relationship with singer Al B. Sure. Brown, an actor, appears on the Fox series Star and has had a handful of other TV and film roles. Most recently, Brown starred in the Netflix Christmas film, The Holiday Calendar.

During her acting career, Porter appeared on the TV series Wicked Wicked Games in 2006 and 2007 and in the film Mama I Want to Sing in 2011.

Many people took to social media to mourn her and offer condolences.

“I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type sh*t,” 50 Cent wrote.

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

Missy Elliott called her death “so heartbreaking,” tweeting, “Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength.”

This is so heartbreaking😥 Lord please give her kids & her whole family strength 😥🙏🏾https://t.co/vJprHqw0ZZ — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 15, 2018

“Sending peace and prayers to my brothers and to the big homie Puff. Love y’all and I am so sorry,” Drake captioned a photo of Porter attending one of his concerts.

Nicki Minaj wrote, “The most heartbreaking news. My condolences to your children, family & friends. Sending love to Puff as well, I can’t even imagine what you must be going through. Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

Actress Viola Davis wrote, “RIP Kim Porter! My heart breaks for your beautiful children and family.”

Keke Palmer said that she is “in complete shock. I literally have no words.”

Comedian Kevin Hart said Porter was “a beautiful person inside and out.”

“You are the true definition of being beautiful from the inside out,” Lala Anthony wrote. “I’m praying hard for your family and all of our friends… heartbroken. GOD BLESS YOU… Rest easy.”

“This is heavy,” Rihanna wrote. “Heartbroken about this man. We lost a real one today, beautiful inside and out. So many will be affected by this, some won’t even know why… but the whole world was graced by the vibrance in your spirit. My deepest condolences to the ones that were blessed enough to know, meet, and love her! Such a special soul man! This don’t even feel real! May God comfort and protect her children and loved ones! RIP.”

Teyana Taylor wrote, “I’m truly heart broken. RIP Beautiful Queen.”

“Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!!” Bring It On actress Gabrielle Union wrote.

This is awful! Praying so hard for her children and her lover ones!! #RIPKimPorter sending so much love to her babies. My God! — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 15, 2018

“I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim’s families. Rest In Peace,” talk show host Wendy Williams wrote.

I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim's families. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JkFfk1lDXN — Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2018

During one of their breakups, Porter took Combs to court in 2002 to compel him to pay more child support in what appeared might become an acrimonious legal fight, but the two reunited and had the twins in 2006.

They broke up permanently about six months after the girls were born. Porter said in a statement at the time that the decision was hers.

“In ending this relationship, I made a decision that was in the best interest of myself, Sean and our family, Porter said. “I look forward to moving on with my life and my career, and wish him prosperity, health and happiness in life and in love. We will remain friends and committed parents to our children.”

Just a few days ago, Porter posted a birthday message to Combs saying, “Thank you for giving me the best gifts of life – our CHILDREN.”

—With files from the Associated Press