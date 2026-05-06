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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    May 6, 2026 at 2:49 pm

    Canada- getting what it deserves since 2015!

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Entertainment

Hit TV show ‘Tracker’ leaves B.C. for L.A. due to bigger tax credit

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Popular B.C. filmed TV series heading south'
Popular B.C. filmed TV series heading south
A popular filmed in BC TV show is heading south. 'Tracker' was offered a $48 million dollar tax credit from California's government as an incentive to move production stateside. Global News Morning speaks with Shawn Williamson of Brightlight Pictures about how the loss will impact the local film and tv industry and whether the province is doing enough to strengthen B.C.'S position in the global film industry.
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In a blow to the B.C. film industry, the hit TV show Tracker will be relocating to Los Angeles for its fourth season, meaning hundreds of jobs in the province will be lost.

The show starring Justin Hartley as a survivalist who finds missing people for money has been lured away from Vancouver by a $48 million U.S. tax credit.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expanded the state’s Film and TV Tax Credit Program on July 1, 2025, to $750 million annually through June 2030.

On May 3, Newsom posted on Facebook that productions in Los Angeles are up 10 per cent since last fall.

“We’re bringing film and TV shoots back home, while supporting workers and small businesses right here in the Golden State,” Newsom wrote.

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Tracker, which also airs on Global TV, was the network’s most-watched broadcast show for its first two-and-a-half seasons.

Click to play video: '‘We love Canada!’ Adam Sandler says Happy Gilmore 2 cast fell in love with BC'
‘We love Canada!’ Adam Sandler says Happy Gilmore 2 cast fell in love with BC

“It’s not just the jobs,” Shawn Williamson with BrightLight Pictures said.

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“It’s the overall economic impact within the city and the province, because there are people not in our industry, who benefit and receive, you know, money and support that comes from the show,” he said, noting it benefits hotels, taxis, restaurants, lumber and tourism. “People travel to see where the shows are shot, so there are all kinds of spin-off benefits that we lose every time a show leaves.”

B.C.’s Film and Television Tax Credit was increased at the end of 2024, with the Film Incentive BC (FIBC) tax credit increased from 35 to 36 per cent and the production services tax credit (PSTC) increased from 28 per cent to 36 per cent for productions with principal photography starting on or after Jan. 1, 2025.

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In addition, projects with B.C. production costs of greater than $200 million receive a two per cent bonus.

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