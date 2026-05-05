The Rolling Stones announce new album, ‘Foreign Tongues’

Send this page to someone via email

Sometimes, you can always get what you want: On Tuesday, The Rolling Stones confirmed that they will release a new album, titled Foreign Tongues, on July 10.

They also released a new single, titled In The Stars.

To celebrate, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will attend an album announcement event in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

2:04 Half a century of rock: Revisiting the release of ‘Sticky Fingers’ by The Rolling Stones

The Stones’ last album was 2023’s Hackney Diamonds. It was their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005’s A Bigger Bang. It was also their first full-length release since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021. He appeared posthumously on two of that album’s 12 tracks.

Story continues below advertisement

According to press materials for Foreign Tongues, it will also include a special appearance from Watts from one of his final recording sessions before his death, as well as contributions from Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, the Cure’s Robert Smith and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis. It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues,” Mick Jagger said in a statement. “We had 14 great tracks and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

The Stones also worked closely with Oscar-winning pop producer Andrew Watt (known for his work with Post Malone and Justin Bieber, and the Stones’ Hackney Diamonds, to name a few).

Story continues below advertisement

A taste of ‘Foreign Tongues’

Speculation surrounding a new Stones album has been going around for weeks. First, posters appeared around London with the band name “The Cockroaches,” a pseudonym the Stones’ have used in the past, along with a QR code. The code led to ‘thecockroaches.com’ and a sign-up page. Once a user had signed up, they received a confirmation message from Universal Music — the Stones’ label. Representatives did not provide The Associated Press with comment or confirmation at the time.

Eventually it led to a white label, vinyl-only release of the track Rough and Twisted using The Cockroaches name — the first true tease of Foreign Tongues decipherable only by their most dedicated fans.

2:24 The Kooks on opening for the Rolling Stones: underwear, stadiums and Mick Jagger

Then, in the week leading up to their announcement, billboards with the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo began appearing in major cities around the world with the words “Foreign Tongues” in various languages: “Fremmede Sprog,” “Vreemde Tongen,” “Dayuhang Dila,” “외국어,” and “Langues Étrangères” among them. Around the same time, the Rolling Stones’ official website was updated to feature video clips stylized to look like surveillance footage of them in the studio.

Story continues below advertisement

On Sunday, the band shared a slide puzzle graphic fans believed to be the album artwork, depicting a cartoonish collage of the members’ faces. (They were correct; it was the official album cover.) There was also a short video clip, just 10-seconds long, that appeared to tease a new song.

The Stones’ ‘Tonight Show’ takeover

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon will host the surviving members of the Stones across three nights this month, NBC announced Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Jagger will appear on Wednesday’s show and Fallon will host Richards on Thursday. Wood will appear on May 13.

No additional details on whether the band will perform together on the show were immediately released.