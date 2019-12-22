11 of the biggest celebrity break-ups of 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Broken engagements, broken vows and splits of long-term and newer relationships have rocked Tinseltown over the last 12 months.

As we approach the end of the year, Global News is reflecting on this year’s high-profile celebrity breakups. Here are the biggest (and most shocking) of 2019:

1. Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian (August 2016 – February 2019)

(Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Klutch Sports Group)

Kardashian and Thompson were first seen together leaving a nightclub at the end of summer 2016 and the reality star later revealed they met through a mutual friend during an episode of Keeping up with the Kardashians (KUWTK). They went on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in September 2016 and celebrated Halloween together that October where they dressed as Marvel superheroes Storm and Black Panther.

Story continues below advertisement

The pair celebrated the holidays together and by April 2017, Kardashian said she wanted to start a family with the Brampton, Ont. native. In September 2017, reports surfaced that Kardashian and Thompson were expecting their first child together. Kardashian didn’t confirm the news herself until December of the same year because she didn’t want to take away from her sister Kylie Jenner’s pregnancy.

In April 2018, footage was released of Thompson kissing two women at a hookah lounge in Washington, D.C. A few days before Kardashian’s due date, Daily Mail shared a video of Thompson kissing a woman at a lounge in New York and he was later photographed entering a hotel with the same woman.

Story continues below advertisement

The couple appeared to have worked on their differences and went on vacation together in August 2018. They celebrated Thanksgiving in Cleveland in November 2018 and were spotted on a date night at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood in January 2019.

However, it was officially over for the pair in February 2019 after Thompson cheated on Kardashian with her sister Kylie’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

During an episode of KUWTK, Kardashian said: “There was nothing else he could do but confirm it.”

She continued: “He answered my questions and I got more details — that everybody left the party and Jordyn stayed, that she was sitting on his lap, they were all over each other, they were handsy, they made out. It’s disgusting. I’ll never understand the depths of his … ugh. I was just hoping for a better outcome for my daughter and myself.”

Woods gave her own interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk series, talking about the situation in her own words.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was drunk. I was not tipsy. I was drunk, but I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But on the way out, he did kiss me,” Woods said. “No passion — no nothing — on the way out. He just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips, but no tongue-kiss, no making out. Nothing. And I don’t think he’s wrong, either, because I allowed myself in that position. And when alcohol’s involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

2. Lady Gaga and Cristian Carino (February 2017 – February 2019)

(Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

Lady Gaga and her fiancé Carino split in February 2019 after one year together.

The pair were first linked together in February 2017 with the singer confirming her engagement to Carino in October 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

Speculation that the pair had called it quits began once fans noticed Lady Gaga was not wearing her engagement ring at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10.

Carino was a no-show on the red carpet after accompanying the singer to various events including the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards in January as she made the rounds for A Star Is Born.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

Following her breakup with Carino, Lady Gaga set the record straight for all the people who believed she was in love with Bradley Cooper.

3:03 Lady Gaga invites Bradley Cooper on stage for surprise duet in Las Vegas Lady Gaga invites Bradley Cooper on stage for surprise duet in Las Vegas

The Bad Romance singer rolled her eyes when the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host asked her about the social media speculation that she and Cooper were in love.

“OK, first of all,” she began, “social media, quite frankly, is the toilet of the internet … and what it has done to pop culture is abysmal.”

She continued: “And, yes, people saw love and, guess what? That’s what we wanted you to see.”

“This is a love song, Shallow. The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story,” she continued. “We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

She said that her and Cooper’s chemistry is just the demands of performing a love song together. “From a performance perspective, it was so important to both of us that we were connected the entire time,” she said. “I mean, look, I’ve had my arms wrapped around Tony Bennett for three years touring the world. When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel.”

Story continues below advertisement

3. Evan Peters and Emma Roberts (Summer 2012 – March 2019)

(Photo by Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Peters and Roberts ended their engagement after seven years together in March.

The American Horror Story (AHS) actors began dating in summer 2012.

In July 2013, someone heard a dispute coming from the couple’s Montreal hotel room and called the police.

After authorities arrived, they allegedly found Peters with a bloody nose and a bite mark, which caused them to arrest Roberts on suspicion of domestic violence.

“It was an unfortunate incident and misunderstanding,” their reps said in a joint statement. “Ms. Roberts was released after questioning and the couple is working together to move past it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Actors Emma Roberts and Evan Peters attend Day 1 of the LACOSTE Beautiful Desert Pool Party on April 12, 2014 in Thermal, California. (Photo by Chris Weeks/Getty Images for LACOSTE)

The couple got engaged in January 2014.

“It’s really amazing,” Peters told People in 2014 of working with Roberts on Ryan Murphy’s AHS in New Orleans. “You’re at set and you’re in a city that you don’t really know that well. It’s nice to have your best friend there to go to dinner with and check out the city.”

Peters and Roberts called off their engagement in 2015 but soon got back together, only to call it quits again nearly nine months later, in May 2016.

The pair got back together in September 2016, but they officially ended things in March 2019.

The Scream Queens actor has since moved on with actor Garrett Hedlund.

Story continues below advertisement

(Photo by BG015/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Peters is reportedly dating singer Halsey. The pair attended FX’s American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration at Hollywood Forever on Oct. 26 as Sonny and Cher.

(Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

4. Adele and Simon Knoecki (2011 – April 2019)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Adele and Konecki went their separate ways after spending almost eight years together.

Story continues below advertisement

“Adele and her partner have separated,” a statement from her rep read in April. “They are committed to raising their son together lovingly.

“As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment.” Tweet This

Since starting their relationship in 2011, Adele and Konecki kept most of their relationship details private and away from the public eye.

In June 2012, the Someone Like You singer announced they were expecting their first child together. She gave birth to their baby boy Angelo that October.

The pair made rare appearances at the 2012, 2013 and 2017 Grammys.

Adele and Simon Konecki attend The 54th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on Feb. 12, 2012 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

In January 2017, Adele sparked rumours that she and Konecki had gotten married when she was photographed with a band on her left ring finger.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Adele warns fans that she might not tour again

She also hinted at their marriage during her acceptance speech for Album of the Year in 2017: “Grammys, I appreciate it, the Academy, I love you, my manager, my husband and my son — you’re the only reason I do it.”

She confirmed they had wed at a March 2017 concert where she told the audience: “I’m married now.”

After it was announced that Adele had split from Konecki, rumours began to swirl that the singer had been on a string of dates with British rapper Skepta.

5. Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus (February 2019 – April 2019)

(Photo by Jackson Lee/WireImage)

Affleck and Shookus called it quits for the second time in April 2019 after previously splitting in August 2018.

Story continues below advertisement

According to E! News, “Living in different cities was a factor in their breakup.”

Affleck and the Saturday Night Live producer first made their relationship public when they were spotted grabbing dinner in July 2017.

The split in August 2018 happened just before Affleck entered rehab for alcohol addiction.

(Getty Images) Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Holmes and Foxx called it quits in May after their six-year relationship.

The pair had been romantically linked since 2013, following Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise.

They kept their relationship very private and were rarely seen in public together.

Story continues below advertisement

0:42 Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split after 6 years together Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx split after 6 years together

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Oscar winner posed for photos together at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

Neither actor has commented on their split publicly.

Prior to her relationship with the Ray actor, Holmes was married to Cruise, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

7. Reba McEntire and Skeeter Lasuzzo (August 2017 – May 2019)

((Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

McEntire and her boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo split after more than two years of dating.

McEntire shared the news during an interview with Us Weekly.

The 64-year-old country singer said she would not be spending the holidays with Lasuzzo.

Story continues below advertisement

“Skeeter and I broke up in May so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire revealed.

“We still talk and we’re friends but just decided to go our separate ways.” Tweet This

McEntire met Lasuzzo in August 2017 when she was on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyo., with her friend Kix Brooks, one half of the country duo Brooks & Dunn.

The Heart Won’t Lie singer explained how she met Lasuzzo to Taste of Country in January.

“Kix and Barbara Brooks thought it’d be a good idea, since we were gonna be up around Yellowstone, to get Kix’s best friend’s wife’s brother to show us around. He’s a photographer in Jackson Hole,” she shared. “I made another trip to Jackson Hole because I just love it up there, and he asked me out for a date — just the two of us. And we’ve been dating ever since.”

8. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk (Spring 2015 – June 2019)

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Cooper and Shayk broke up in June after four years of being together.

Story continues below advertisement

The Hangover actor and Shayk decided to end their relationship and were amicably working out how to share custody of their two-year-old daughter Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper.

The pair started dating in spring 2015 and kept their relationship private.

In February 2016, Shayk told Glamour UK that she has “a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly.”

She continued: “I admire it and I think it’s great — but I think it’s all about personal choice. Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet.

“That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.” Tweet This

Following Cooper’s success with A Star is Born, many reactions to the split included speculation that Lady Gaga, his co-star, was part of the reason for the relationship ending.

In February, Lady Gaga appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and told the host about her performance of Shallow at the 2019 Oscars.

1:15 This is what Bradley Cooper told Lady Gaga before their Oscars performance This is what Bradley Cooper told Lady Gaga before their Oscars performance

“This is a love song, Shallow. The movie, A Star Is Born, it’s a love story,” Lady Gaga said. “We worked so hard, we worked all week on that performance.”

Story continues below advertisement

She went on to say that the chemistry between them is just the demands of performing a love song together.

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Cyrus and Hemsworth called it quits after less than a year of marriage in August.

Story continues below advertisement

Cyrus and Hemsworth, who starred in The Hunger Games films, have been an on-and-off-again couple for more than a decade.

The couple, who both starred in the 2010 romantic drama The Last Song, married in December 2018.

In February 2019, Cyrus told Vanity Fair: “The reason that people get married sometimes can be old-fashioned, but I think the reason we got married isn’t old-fashioned — I actually think it’s kind of New Age.”

She continued: “We’re redefining, to be f–king frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship. A big part of my pride and my identity is being a queer person.

“What I preach is: people fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality. Relationships and partnerships in a new generation — I don’t think they have so much to do with sexuality or gender. Sex is actually a small part, and gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

When speaking to Elle, Cyrus said: “I’m in a hetero relationship, but I still am very sexually attracted to women. People become vegetarian for health reasons, but bacon is still f–king good, and I know that. I made a partner decision. This is the person I feel has my back the most. I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant

A representative for Cyrus said that the pair decided a break was best while they focus on “themselves and careers” in August.

0:35 Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth are calling it quits

The representative said the pair will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

“Ever-evolving, changing as partners and individuals, they have decided this is what’s best while they both focus on themselves and careers,” the rep said.

Cyrus took to Instagram to tell her followers that “change is inevitable.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night [sic], it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …”

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to break his silence about the separation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth wrote.

“Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.” Tweet This

Shortly after announcing the break-up, Cyrus was seen with Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy, packing on the PDA.

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter left their husbands for each other. 2019 has peaked. pic.twitter.com/nkMOKiECxY — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) August 12, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Hemsworth filed for dissolution of his marriage to Cyrus in late August, citing irreconcilable differences.

0:32 Liam Hemsworth officially files for divorce from Miley Cyrus Liam Hemsworth officially files for divorce from Miley Cyrus

A day after Hemsworth filed for the dissolution, Cyrus denied cheating on the actor in a Twitter rant.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote.

The Party in the USA singer continued: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

Story continues below advertisement

Cyrus is now dating Cody Simpson.

(L-R) Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. (Getty Images) CP Images Archive

10. The Weeknd and Bella Hadid (April 2018 – August 2019)

(Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

The Weeknd and Hadid got back together in April 2018 after calling it quits for the first time in November 2016 due to “their schedules” being “too hard to coordinate.”

Story continues below advertisement

After briefly dating Selena Gomez, The Weeknd and Hadid were spotted kissing at Coachella in April and were spotted together at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

In October 2018, Hadid posted photos from her birthday on Instagram with The Weeknd, saying “Thank u to my baby.”

In December 2018, Hadid mentioned The Weeknd twice in her Vogue “73 Questions” interview when she was asked who makes her laugh the hardest and who is the most beautiful person she knows.

The pair wore matching camo outfits in February 2019 to celebrate The Weeknd’s 29th birthday.

Story continues below advertisement

NEW YORK, NY – FEB. 15: Bella Hadid (L) and The Weeknd attend as The Weeknd celebrates his birthday at TAO Downtown with Remy Martin at TAO Downtown on Feb. 15, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

In August 2019, it was reported that the pair had split again. A source told E! News that “distance” and conflicting schedules took a toll on the duo’s on-again-off-again relationship.

(Getty Images) Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Jenner and Scott began “taking some time” apart in October.

Story continues below advertisement

E! News reported at the time that the parents of one-year-old Stormi Webster “aren’t officially calling it quits on their relationship, but are taking space apart.”

The outlet also said that Jenner and Scott “have been fighting” but they’ve “still seen each other within this last month.”

Some fans speculated that the pair had broken up after Jenner showed up to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s South Carolina wedding on Monday with her mom Kris Jenner, her daughter Stormi and her sister Kendall.

The pair was last seen in public together on Aug. 28 at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

In September, Jenner, 22, and Scott, 28, landed the cover of Playboy’s fall issue titled the Pleasure Issue.

Story continues below advertisement

Jenner posted a photo from their risqué photoshoot on Instagram, showing herself naked, wearing only a cowboy hat, while hugging Scott outside.

Jenner and Scott began dating in 2017 and welcomed their daughter in February 2018.

—

What other celebrity breakups shocked you this year? Let us know in the comment section below.