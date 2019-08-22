Miley Cyrus denies cheating on Liam Hemsworth in Twitter rant.

Miley Cyrus denied cheating on estranged husband Liam Hemsworth in a Twitter rant on Thursday.

This comes a day after Hemsworth filed for the dissolution of his marriage to Cyrus in Los Angeles Superior Court.

“I can accept that the life I’ve chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 per cent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I’m lying to cover up a crime I haven’t committed. I have nothing to hide,” the Slide Away singer wrote.

“It is no secret that I was into partying in my teens and early 20’s. I have not only smoked, but advocated for weed, I’ve experimented with drugs, my biggest song to date is about dancing on molly and snorting lines in the bathroom,” Cyrus continued.

“I f–ked up and cheated in relationships when I was young,” the 26-year-old singer wrote.

Cyrus went on to list several controversial moments she’s had in her past.

“I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong. I got kicked off Hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it. I swung on a wrecking ball naked. There are probably more nudes of me on the internet than maybe any woman in history,” she wrote in a series of tweets.

Cyrus and Hemsworth walked down the aisle in December 2018 after dating on and off again for a decade. The former Hannah Montana star said after she reconciled with Hemsworth in 2016, she remained faithful to him.

“But the truth is, once Liam & I reconciled,I meant it, & I was committed. There are NO secrets to uncover here. I’ve learned from every experience in my life. I’m not perfect, I don’t want to be, it’s boring. I’ve grown up in front of you, but the bottom line is, I HAVE GROWN UP,” she wrote.

The Party in the USA singer continued: “I can admit to a lot of things but I refuse to admit that my marriage ended because of cheating. Liam and I have been together for a decade. I’ve said it before & it remains true, I love Liam and always will.”

“I had to make a healthy decision for myself to leave a previous life behind. I am the healthiest and happiest I have been in a long time,” she wrote. “You can say I am a twerking, pot smoking, foul mouthed hillbilly but I am not a liar.”

“I am proud to say, I am simply in a different place from where i was when I was a younger,” Cyrus concluded.

Hemsworth and Cyrus announced their separation on Aug. 10 and although they didn’t have any children, they said in a statement that they will remain “dedicated parents to all of their animals they share.”

Cyrus took to Instagram on Aug. 11 to tell her followers that “change is inevitable.”

“Don’t fight evolution, because you will never win,” she wrote. “Like the mountain I am standing on top of, which was once under water, connected with Africa, change is inevitable. The Dolomites were not created over night [sic], it was over millions of years that this magnificent beauty was formed. My dad always told me ‘Nature never hurries but it is always on time’…. it fills my heart with peace and hope KNOWING that is true. I was taught to respect the planet and its process and I am committed to doing the same with my own …”

Hemsworth took to Instagram on Aug. 12 to break his silence about the separation.

“Just a quick note to say that Miley and I have recently separated and I wish her nothing but health and happiness going forward,” the 29-year-old actor wrote.

“This is a private matter and I have not made, nor will I be making, any comments to any journalists or media outlets,” Hemsworth wrote. “Any reported quotes attributed to me are false. Peace and Love.”