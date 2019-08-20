Entertainment
August 20, 2019 10:48 am
Updated: August 20, 2019 10:51 am

Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx split after 6 years together

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have split after six years of dating, the news coming days after Foxx was spotted holding hands with another woman, Sela Vave.

A A

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have ended their six-year relationship.

People and E! News confirm that the pair called it quits in May.

News of the split comes after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave in Los Angeles over the weekend while leaving Lil Pump’s 19th birthday celebration.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51, had been romantically linked since 2013, following Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise.

They kept their relationship very private and were rarely seen in public together.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Oscar winner posed for photos together at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx attend the 2019 Met Gala ‘Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion’ at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Neither actor has commented on their split publicly.

Prior to her relationship with the Ray actor, Holmes was married to Cruise, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

Katie Holmes (left) and Suri Cruise are seen in the Upper West Side on July 22, 2019, in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
jamie foxx
jamie foxx katie holmes
jamie foxx sela vave
Katie Holmes
katie holmes jame foxx split
katie holmes jamie foxx
katie holmes jamie foxx 2019
katie holmes jamie foxx breakup
katie holmes jamie foxx details
katie holmes single

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.