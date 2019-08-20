Katie Holmes, Jamie Foxx split after 6 years together

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have ended their six-year relationship.

People and E! News confirm that the pair called it quits in May.

News of the split comes after Foxx was spotted holding hands with singer Sela Vave in Los Angeles over the weekend while leaving Lil Pump’s 19th birthday celebration.

Holmes, 40, and Foxx, 51, had been romantically linked since 2013, following Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise.

They kept their relationship very private and were rarely seen in public together.

The Dawson’s Creek alum and the Oscar winner posed for photos together at the 2019 Met Gala in May.

Neither actor has commented on their split publicly.

Prior to her relationship with the Ray actor, Holmes was married to Cruise, with whom she shares 13-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.