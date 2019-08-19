Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is married!

The former WWE star announced on Monday that he’s married his longtime girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian.

He posted a photo of himself and Hashian in Hawaii on their wedding day.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shows up at Hawaii volcano to support protesters

“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” the Instagram caption read.

Last July, Johnson cleared up rumours that he and Hashian had secretly gotten married.

“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”

In April 2018, he revealed they had planned to get married but they decided to wait.

“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” he explained. “Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama (doesn’t want) to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”

Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.

He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to ex-wife Dany Garcia.

Johnson met Hashian in 2006 and the pair began to date in 2007.

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends video condolences to family of fan killed in car crash

In 2012, the Hobbs & Shaw star told People that he “was so fortunate to have fallen in love once.”

“To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b–ch,” Johnson said.

WATCH BELOW: ‘The Rock’ joins Hawaiian protesters against telescope

In May, Hashian posted about Johnson on Instagram for his 47th birthday.

“Every single day I wake up grateful… smiling, laughing at something you said, or something that’s happening in our now very busy home,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Even the imperfections of life, the ups and the downs, make this all perfect somehow. Because you’re always aiming to grow, get better, gain wisdom from every situation, and genuinely learn from them. You never stop those things. You inspire me. You have the GREATEST heart (and the greatest vocabulary) of anyone I know And g*d damn do I love you.”