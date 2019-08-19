Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson marries Lauren Hashian in Hawaii
Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson is married!
The former WWE star announced on Monday that he’s married his longtime girlfriend and singer Lauren Hashian.
He posted a photo of himself and Hashian in Hawaii on their wedding day.
“We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),” the Instagram caption read.
Last July, Johnson cleared up rumours that he and Hashian had secretly gotten married.
“I just refer to her as my wife all the time. So a lot of people are like, ‘Oh, did you get married?’” he told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘No. Easy. Don’t rush big daddy.’”
In April 2018, he revealed they had planned to get married but they decided to wait.
“We were going to get married in the spring and we got pregnant,” he explained. “Lauren felt like, well, you know, mama (doesn’t want) to take pictures being pregnant in a wedding dress, so we’re just going to wait and not quite sure when, but I know it’s going to happen.”
Johnson, 47, and Hashian, 34, have two children together: Jasmine Lia, 3, and Tiana Gia, 1.
Happy Mother’s Day to my main squeeze @laurenhashianofficial, holding my little main squeeze, Jasmine Lia, who’s holding my tiniest main squeeze, Tiana Gia – both our daughter’s middle names are in honor of their great grandmothers, Lia and Giavanna. I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis. Here’s a fun small recap: Having a two and half year old and a newborn attached and clinging to her 24/7. Managing the wonderfully fun, Terrible 2’s with Jazzy. The “Hi, I need to eat every 3hrs and preferably from your boob” (just like daddy;) with Baby Tia. Managing multiple family properties. Managing an ever growing staff of family employees across the country. Picking up the ENTIRE FAMILY, STAFF AND DOG and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer. As an artist and businessman myself, I recognize how incredibly hard this part is of her job is. She’s a brilliant visionary storyteller and lyrically gifted – all qualities that are hard to tap into when you’re managing this nonstop life of ours. But she does it like a brilliant bad ass. And here’s the best part and the thing I’m most proud of… Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly, the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet. People tell me all time after they spend time with her, “Lauren’s the nicest person I have ever met”. I always say, “Yes she is and being nice runs in our family… and so does kicking ass, so don’t ever get on her bad side” Lol. And finally – of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner – she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB. Happy Mama’s Day Lauren. Take a bow and Queen it up – you’re an amazing mama and amazing mama’s make this world go around. #yvpagm x
He has an 18-year-old daughter, Simone, from his marriage to ex-wife Dany Garcia.
Johnson met Hashian in 2006 and the pair began to date in 2007.
In 2012, the Hobbs & Shaw star told People that he “was so fortunate to have fallen in love once.”
“To fall in love again? That’s a hard thing to do twice in the position I’m in. I’m one lucky son of a b–ch,” Johnson said.
In May, Hashian posted about Johnson on Instagram for his 47th birthday.
“Every single day I wake up grateful… smiling, laughing at something you said, or something that’s happening in our now very busy home,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “Even the imperfections of life, the ups and the downs, make this all perfect somehow. Because you’re always aiming to grow, get better, gain wisdom from every situation, and genuinely learn from them. You never stop those things. You inspire me. You have the GREATEST heart (and the greatest vocabulary) of anyone I know And g*d damn do I love you.”
View this post on Instagram
Dear MM, every day.. every single day I wake up grateful :) smiling, laughing at something you said, or something that’s happening in our now very busy home. Even the imperfections of life, the ups and the downs, make this all perfect somehow. Because you’re always aiming to grow, get better, gain wisdom from every situation, and genuinely learn from them. You never stop those things. You inspire me. You have the GREATEST heart (and the greatest vocabulary) of anyone I know 🤣And g*d damn do I love you. I saved the rest of my feelings for your birthday card 😉❤️.. to my man… HAPPY BIRTHDAY MM!! I LOVE YOU!! 🥃🥃🙏🏼❤️💪🏾🦍❤️🌹💕
