Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson sends video condolences to family of fan killed in car crash

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson sent a video to the family of a fan who died tragically in a fiery car crash.

On Sunday, Johnson sent the video tribute to the family of a mother, Aileen Pizarro, who was killed last week in the car crash where a teenage YouTube star drove 160 km/h the wrong way on a California highway.

Pizarro and her 12-year-old daughter were both killed when the SUV they were in was struck head-on by 18-year-old YouTuber McSkillet, who was born Trevor Heitmann.

READ MORE: YouTube star dies in high-speed car crash in California: reports

Pizarro’s 19-year-old son posted more about his family on Twitter after the accident, including that his mother was a big fan of the Ballers star.

“My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you!” he wrote.

My beautiful mom who passed away loved @TheRock so so SO much. I’m trying to get him to do even a video saying her name for the funeral. If you could retweet the crap outta this for him to see it that’d mean the world. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/ypr4ZJzMxw — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 25, 2018

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprises stunt double with custom pickup truck

Johnson replied with a video in which he expressed his condolences to the family.

“I’m sending you so much love and light and strength your way from my family to yours,” Johnson said in the video. “I’m so sorry to hear about your sister and your mom and this tragic loss that you’re going through.”

He continued: “If your mom could see me now, which I’m sure she can, I just want to thank her for all the love and for being such a big fan. Stay strong.”

Pizarro’s son saw the video and thanked Johnson for the video.

“@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post” he tweeted.

@TheRock THANK YOU SO MUCH SIR. I hope everyone knows how amazing you are. I can’t stop smiling knowing she’s smiling so much. Just, thank you. And again thank you to every single person who viewed my post (now over a million). pic.twitter.com/tQisyRGgVT — angelo pizarro (@mikkeltweets) August 27, 2018

READ MORE: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘there’s no need’ to speak with Tyrese Gibson after ‘Fast and Furious’ feud

According to the medical examiner’s report, Pizarro and her daugther, as well as Heitmann, were pronounced dead at the scene — due to “blunt force trauma.”

Heitmann has close to 900,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and first gained popularity as a player of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a first-person video game. He was later known for trading “skins,” digital files that are used to customize the appearance of players in the game, and was banned from an online marketplace for his trading.

Heitmann had allegedly been suffering from mental health issues.

Watch Johnson express his condolences to the Pizarros in the video above.

—With files from Eric Stober