YouTube star dies in high-speed car crash in California: reports

A teenage YouTube star has been killed in a car crash after driving 160 km/h the wrong way on a California highway, according to local reports.

Eighteen-year-old Trevor Heitmann, known as “McSkillet” on YouTube, was driving a black McLaren 650S on Interstate 805 the wrong way when the car struck an SUV, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), police told local media.

The crash also killed two in the SUV, a 12-year-old girl and a 43-year-old woman, reports say.

Heitmann has close to 900,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and first gained popularity as a player of Counter Strike: Global Offensive, a first-person video game. He was later known for trading “skins,” digital files that are used to customize the appearance of players in the game, and was banned from an online marketplace for his trading.

Heitmann had allegedly been suffering from mental health issues.