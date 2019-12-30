Sophia and Liam were the most popular baby names in 2019

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re an expectant parent looking for a baby name you like, it might be helpful to look at the most popular names from 2019.

Some names — like Olivia and Noah — have been longtime favourites, while others are newly popular, like Isla and Miles.

In 2019, the most popular names were Sophia and Liam, according to BabyCenter. The rankings are based on baby names submitted to the organization by nearly 600,000 parents throughout the year.

This was the 10th year Sophia topped the chart for girls’ names. In contrast, the name Liam overtook the name Jackson after six consecutive years at the top.

The report by BabyCenter also noted that Arabic names like Muhammad and Aaliyah are growing in popularity.

10 most popular girl names

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Aria Isabella Amelia Mia Riley Aaliyah

10 most popular boy names

Liam Jackson Noah Aiden Grayson Caden Lucas Elijah Oliver Muhammad

On another list compiled by Babynames.com, the most popular girl name was Charlotte. Inspired by Princess Charlotte of the royal family, perhaps?

According to BabyCenter, there are a few iconic cultural moments to thank for some of these names. For example, actor Keanu Reeves had a banner year — he appeared in four big movies, with several more on the horizon — and the name Keanu saw a 24 per cent increase in use over last year.

The Bachelor, a popular dating show with iterations in the U.S., Canada and around the world, may have also had an impact. Former contestant Bekah Martinez gave birth shortly after appearing on the show, naming her daughter Ruth, and the name saw a 10 per cent bump.

If you’re looking for a unique baby name, consider Alexia or Alec. They were both given to fewer than 100 BabyCenter babies in 2019.

10 most unique girl names

Alexia Amal Amelie Aurelia Bonnie Calliope Cameron Carolina Chanel Clementine

10 most unique boy names

Alec Ares Armando Armani Benji Boston Bruno Callum Case Cassius

According to name site Nameberry, gender-neutral and unisex names have also been on the rise for the past few years. Nameberry points out that unisex names — names used for both boys and girls — are an “ever-growing category in the English-speaking world, especially in the U.S.”

Names that are not associated with one particular gender also help allow parents to raise kids without gender stereotypes.

Looking forward to the new decade, BabyCenter predicts a resurgence of names from the 1920s, like Frank and Barbara.

Choosing a name for your child

Choosing a name can become an overwhelming experience. Before you head online or to the bookstore, take some quiet time to think about it yourself, parenting expert Julie Romanowski previously told Global News.

“You want to connect with your baby … it’s an important part of the naming process.”

Secondly, you should consult with your partner and ask them to think of names on their own. When both of you are ready, exchange ideas and lists and try to meet somewhere down the middle.

She said if you two are still having a tough time choosing a name, ask for guidance from family and friends before hitting the web.

“[Online] is where the overwhelming part happens, it is an invasion in your mind of too much information.”

Compromising is also key when it comes to naming your child, she adds, because often, one parent is very stern on what they want the child’s name to be. Sometimes, names are important to the family and chosen for traditional or religious reasons.

If you and your partner are having a difficult time choosing just one name, don’t be afraid to add a second one.

“One parent could have the first name and the second parent could have the middle name,” she said. “Or one parent names the first child and the second parent names the second.”

And even though it is a hard decision to make, don’t stress so much over a name — there are a ton of other things to worry about as new parents.

“Choosing a name is just the beginning step of connecting with this person who is going to be in your life all the time.”

— With files from Arti Patel

