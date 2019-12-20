Menu

Canada

Ontario reveals top 10 baby boy, girl names for 2018

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 20, 2019 10:22 am
Updated December 20, 2019 10:52 am
Newborn babies lay in their beds at the St. Elisabeth and St. Barbara hospital in Halle, eastern Germany, on January 2, 2012.
A file photo of babies in a hospital. Waltraud Grubitzsch/Getty Images

Ontario has released its list of the top 10 baby boy and baby girl names for 2018.

Liam and Olivia top the list at number one for each gender:

Ontario’s top ten baby boy names:

  • Liam
  • Noah
  • Lucas
  • William
  • Benjamin
  • Ethan
  • Logan
  • Oliver
  • Jacob
  • James

Ontario’s top 10 baby girl names:

  • Olivia
  • Emma
  • Charlotte
  • Amelia
  • Ava
  • Sophia
  • Evelyn
  • Mia
  • Emily
  • Chloe

Ontario says the top five baby girl names have been the same since 2017.

Olivia could be the name of the decade as it has been at the top of the baby names list for the last nine years, according to the province. Ontario had 8,300 Olivia’s registered from January 2010 to December 2018.

The name William has been a top baby boy name since 1917.

Ontario’s Office of the Registrar General compiles the annual lists of baby names from registered births in the province and keeps all baby name lists online, the government says.

