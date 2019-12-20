Ontario reveals top 10 baby boy, girl names for 2018

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario has released its list of the top 10 baby boy and baby girl names for 2018.

Liam and Olivia top the list at number one for each gender:

Ontario’s top ten baby boy names:

Liam

Noah

Lucas

William

Benjamin

Ethan

Logan

Oliver

Jacob

James

Ontario’s top 10 baby girl names:

Olivia

Emma

Charlotte

Amelia

Ava

Sophia

Evelyn

Mia

Emily

Chloe

Ontario says the top five baby girl names have been the same since 2017.

Olivia could be the name of the decade as it has been at the top of the baby names list for the last nine years, according to the province. Ontario had 8,300 Olivia’s registered from January 2010 to December 2018.

The name William has been a top baby boy name since 1917.

Ontario’s Office of the Registrar General compiles the annual lists of baby names from registered births in the province and keeps all baby name lists online, the government says.

