Entertainment

Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 1:58 pm
Lady Gaga attends Lady Gaga Celebrates the Launch of Haus Laboratories at Barker Hangar on Sept. 16, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. .
Lady Gaga attends Lady Gaga Celebrates the Launch of Haus Laboratories at Barker Hangar on Sept. 16, 2019 in Santa Monica, Calif. . Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Haus Laboratories

Lady Gaga had to put on her Poker Face after falling off stage while dancing with a fan in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old singer is currently in Las Vegas performing at the Park Theater at Park MMG for two different shows — Enigma, her concert residency, and Jazz & Piano, which features stripped-down versions of her hits.

During Thursday night’s Enigma show, a fan joined Lady Gaga on stage, and the singer jumped into his arms.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga to fund 162 classroom projects in U.S. cities affected by mass shootings

The fan caught Lady Gaga, but he lost his footing, resulting in both of them falling off the stage and into the crowd.

Many fans caught the moment on camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything’s OK,” the A Star Is Born actress said. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

The fan was visibly upset, and the singer made sure to give him a hug and let him know everything was OK.

Lady Gaga also invited the fan back on stage after the fall, saying: “I suppose we should have some tea after that, f–k.”

“Don’t worry, everything’s fine. It’s not your fault,” the Born This Way singer said, adding: “Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?”

Story continues below advertisement

“You know what we did?” she asked the fan while sitting beside him on the piano bench.

“We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Rose and Jack from the Titanic.”




