Lady Gaga falls off stage while dancing with fan

Send this page to someone via email

Lady Gaga had to put on her Poker Face after falling off stage while dancing with a fan in Las Vegas on Thursday night.

The 33-year-old singer is currently in Las Vegas performing at the Park Theater at Park MMG for two different shows — Enigma, her concert residency, and Jazz & Piano, which features stripped-down versions of her hits.

During Thursday night’s Enigma show, a fan joined Lady Gaga on stage, and the singer jumped into his arms.

READ MORE: Lady Gaga to fund 162 classroom projects in U.S. cities affected by mass shootings

The fan caught Lady Gaga, but he lost his footing, resulting in both of them falling off the stage and into the crowd.

Many fans caught the moment on camera.

Story continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga and a fan suffered a major fall at #Enigma tonight! 😱 pic.twitter.com/3YplZSUHIG — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) October 18, 2019

Lady Gaga had an unfortunate fall off the stage tonight at Enigma after a fan picked her up and tripped. Gaga crashed down first with the fan falling on top of her. She got right back up and continued the show. We hope both her and the fan are okay.

pic.twitter.com/Vx812nSUwE — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) October 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

“Everything’s OK,” the A Star Is Born actress said. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up.”

The fan was visibly upset, and the singer made sure to give him a hug and let him know everything was OK.

Lady Gaga also invited the fan back on stage after the fall, saying: “I suppose we should have some tea after that, f–k.”

Lady Gaga’s speech on the piano as she continued the show after the fall as if nothing happened. She calmed the audience and fan included, talking about how they were like “Rose and Jack” from the Titanic as they fell into each other’s arms. pic.twitter.com/wXDVued0QF — Roman | Gaga Source (@MisterBroRo) October 18, 2019

“Don’t worry, everything’s fine. It’s not your fault,” the Born This Way singer said, adding: “Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?”

Story continues below advertisement

“You know what we did?” she asked the fan while sitting beside him on the piano bench.

“We fell into each other’s arms, Jack. We’re like Rose and Jack from the Titanic.”