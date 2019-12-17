‘The Bachelor’ contestants revealed: Meet 30 women vying for love with Peter Weber

Peter Weber is getting another shot at love when The Bachelor returns in 2020.
Weber, the second runner-up from Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette, was chosen as the man who will be handing out the roses on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which returns on Jan. 6, 2020.
Take a look at the 30 women who will be competing for Weber’s heart below.
Alayah, 24
Occupation: Miss Texas 2019
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas
Alexa, 27
Occupation: Esthetician
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Avonlea, 27
Occupation: Cattle rancher
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Courtney, 26
Occupation: Cosmetologist
Hometown: Venice, Fla.
Deandra, 23
Occupation: Home care co-ordinator
Hometown: Plano, Texas
Eunice, 23
Occupation: Flight attendant
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Hannah Ann, 23
Occupation: Model
Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.
Jade, 26
Occupation: Flight attendant
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.
Jasmine, 25
Occupation: Client relations manager
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Jenna, 22
Occupation: Nursing student
Hometown: New Lenox, Ill.
Katrina, 28
Occupation: Pro sports dancer
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.
Kelley, 27
Occupation: Lawyer
Hometown: Chicago, IL
Kelsey, 28
Occupation: Professional clothier
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa
Kiarra, 23
Occupation: Nanny
Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.
Kylie, 26
Occupation: Entertainment sales associate
Hometown: Santa Monica, Calif.
Lauren, 26
Occupation: Marketing executive
Hometown: Glendale, Calif.
Lexi, 26
Occupation: Marketing co-ordinator
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Madison, 23
Occupation: Foster parent recruiter
Hometown: Auburn, Ala.
Maurissa, 23
Occupation: Patient care co-ordinator
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Megan, 26
Occupation: Flight attendant
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.
Mykenna, 22
Occupation: Fashion blogger
Hometown: Langley, B.C.
Natasha, 31
Occupation: Event planner
Hometown: New York, N.Y.
Payton, 23
Occupation: Business development rep
Hometown: Wellesley, Mass.
Sarah, 24
Occupation: Medical radiographer
Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.
Savannah, 27
Occupation: Realtor
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Shiann, 27
Occupation: Administrative assistant
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.
Sydney, 24
Occupation: Retail marketing manager
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.
Tammy, 24
Occupation: House flipper
Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.
Victoria F., 25
Occupation: Medical sales rep
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.
Victoria P., 27
Occupation: Nurse
Hometown: Alexandria, La.
Watch Weber’s journey to find love when The Bachelor Season 24 premieres on Jan. 6.
