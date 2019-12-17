‘The Bachelor’ contestants revealed: Meet 30 women vying for love with Peter Weber

Send this page to someone via email

Peter Weber is getting another shot at love when The Bachelor returns in 2020.

Weber, the second runner-up from Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette, was chosen as the man who will be handing out the roses on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which returns on Jan. 6, 2020.

Take a look at the 30 women who will be competing for Weber’s heart below.

Alayah, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Miss Texas 2019

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Alexa, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Esthetician

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Avonlea, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Cattle rancher

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Courtney, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Cosmetologist

Hometown: Venice, Fla.

Deandra, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Home care co-ordinator

Hometown: Plano, Texas

Eunice, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Flight attendant

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Hannah Ann, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Model

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Jade, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Flight attendant

Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Jasmine, 25

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Client relations manager

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Jenna, 22

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Nursing student

Hometown: New Lenox, Ill.

Katrina, 28

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Pro sports dancer

Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Kelley, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Lawyer

Hometown: Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Professional clothier

Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Nanny

Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.

Kylie, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Entertainment sales associate

Hometown: Santa Monica, Calif.

Lauren, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Marketing executive

Hometown: Glendale, Calif.

Lexi, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Marketing co-ordinator

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Madison, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Foster parent recruiter

Hometown: Auburn, Ala.

Maurissa, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Patient care co-ordinator

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Megan, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Flight attendant

Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Mykenna, 22

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Fashion blogger

Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Natasha, 31

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Event planner

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Payton, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Business development rep

Hometown: Wellesley, Mass.

Sarah, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Medical radiographer

Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Savannah, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Realtor

Hometown: Houston, Texas

Shiann, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Administrative assistant

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Sydney, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Retail marketing manager

Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Tammy, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: House flipper

Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.

Victoria F., 25

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Medical sales rep

Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.

Victoria P., 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Nurse

Hometown: Alexandria, La.

Watch Weber’s journey to find love when The Bachelor Season 24 premieres on Jan. 6.

