Entertainment

‘The Bachelor’ contestants revealed: Meet 30 women vying for love with Peter Weber

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted December 17, 2019 2:00 pm
Updated December 17, 2019 2:10 pm
The cast of 'The Bachelor' Season 24.
The cast of 'The Bachelor' Season 24. ABC/Craig Sjodin

Peter Weber is getting another shot at love when The Bachelor returns in 2020.

Weber, the second runner-up from Hannah Brown’s The Bachelorette, was chosen as the man who will be handing out the roses on the upcoming season of The Bachelor, which returns on Jan. 6, 2020.

Take a look at the 30 women who will be competing for Weber’s heart below.

READ MORE: ‘Bachelor’ star Peter Weber falls, cuts face during Season 24 production

Alayah, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Miss Texas 2019
Hometown: San Antonio, Texas

Alexa, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Esthetician
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Avonlea, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Cattle rancher
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Courtney, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Cosmetologist
Hometown: Venice, Fla.

Deandra, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Home care co-ordinator
Hometown: Plano, Texas

Eunice, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Flight attendant
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Hannah Ann, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Model
Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Jade, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Flight attendant
Hometown: Mesa, Ariz.

Jasmine, 25

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Client relations manager
Hometown: Houston, Texas

Jenna, 22

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Nursing student
Hometown: New Lenox, Ill.

Katrina, 28

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Pro sports dancer
Hometown: Chicago, Ill.

Kelley, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Lawyer
Hometown: Chicago, IL

Kelsey, 28

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Professional clothier
Hometown: Des Moines, Iowa

Kiarra, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Nanny
Hometown: Kennesaw, Ga.

Kylie, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Entertainment sales associate
Hometown: Santa Monica, Calif.

Lauren, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Marketing executive
Hometown: Glendale, Calif.

Lexi, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Marketing co-ordinator
Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Madison, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Foster parent recruiter
Hometown: Auburn, Ala.

Maurissa, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Patient care co-ordinator
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Megan, 26

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Flight attendant
Hometown: San Francisco, Calif.

Mykenna, 22

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Fashion blogger
Hometown: Langley, B.C.

Natasha, 31

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Event planner
Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Payton, 23

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Business development rep
Hometown: Wellesley, Mass.

Sarah, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Medical radiographer
Hometown: Knoxville, Tenn.

Savannah, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Realtor
Hometown: Houston, Texas

Shiann, 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Administrative assistant
Hometown: Las Vegas, Nev.

Sydney, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Retail marketing manager
Hometown: Birmingham, Ala.

Tammy, 24

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: House flipper
Hometown: Syracuse, N.Y.

Victoria F., 25

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Medical sales rep
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Va.

Victoria P., 27

(ABC/Randy Holmes)
(ABC/Randy Holmes)

Occupation: Nurse
Hometown: Alexandria, La.

Watch Weber’s journey to find love when The Bachelor Season 24 premieres on Jan. 6.

